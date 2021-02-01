Peruvian Lawyer Caught Having Sex During Virtual Court Hearing, May Face Removal from Bar

With the “new normal” of work from home, college from home, virtual meetings and so on, many people are still not sure where to draw the line between “work” and “home.” It was simple in the olden times. You would work at your office, come home, chill the family or watch a show or even indulge in intimate activities with your partner without any fear. But since the boundaries have collapsed, it can be hard to realise when work ends and home begins. This has ended rather disastrously for one lawyer in Peru who was caught having sex immediately after a court case- on a virtual meeting.

According to Todo Noticias, there was a court hearing in which Héctor Cipriano Paredes Robles was involved as one of the lawyers. The case against a fearsome local gang, Los Z de Chanchamayo was being handled on Thursday. However, the council could not focus on the case as Robles immediately engaged in sexual activities as soon as his part was done, with the camera still broadcasting everything to the court and media.

The lawyer, unaware of being on camera, quickly stripped naked as a woman (also naked) started toward him. The conversation in the video involves flabbergasted people exclaiming “he’s having sexual relations” in Spanish. For a while, people try to call out to him to alert him, but he must have the volume muted. Some people try to see if he can be removed from the call but fail.

The judge overseeing the hearing, John Chachua Torres, then goes on to halt the court proceedings. He was furious at Robles for “disrespecting the dignity of the court,” Noticias reported. “This lawyer has lacked the honor and dignity of the profession,” he said.

The faux pas may sound funny to some people but it will have drastic ramifications for Robles career. The Junín Bar Association posted a notification on their Facebook page where they strongly rejected to such obscene acts and have called for a strict investigation against him. Peru’s Public Ministry as well as the bar association are launching investigations against Robles. To make matters worse, some have claimed the woman seen in the video is a client, though such claims cannot be verified until Robles comes out with his statement.

He has been officially removed from the current land trafficking, fraud and extortion case and it remains to be seen if he’ll ever appear before the court again.

The exceptionally careless behaviour of this lawyer is not unique. Last year, a married Argentinian MP forgot he was on camera and being displayed to the whole parliament when he uncovered his girlfriend’s breast and kissed her on the record. He later resigned.