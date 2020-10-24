Pet Cat Brings a Two-headed Snake as 'Gift' for Its Human Family in Florida

Cats are natural predators. Even domesticated ones do not forget their natural instinct to hunt. Though their hunts are no longer a way to gather food but just an instinct they follow.

For one domestic from Florida, her predator nature, when combined with sheltered domesticity, resulted in a little shock for her family.

Kay Rogers, the kitty's parent, said their family cat always brings them “presents” from outside. This time, her gift was a two-headed snake!

“My daughter sent me a message: 'Mom, she brought in a snake and it has two heads,” Rogers was quoted by local media, WFTS Tampa Bay.

The adventurous kitty is called Olive. She has a doggy door from where she can go out and come back inside the house whenever she wants. This time, she came back with a reptile that would make any ophidiobhobiac faint and placed it on the living room carpet as an offering to her family. Avery, Roger’s young daughter, looked closely to find it wasn’t a stick but a snake with two heads!

She christened the reptile Dos (Spanish for two). In an interview with Click Orlando, Rogers told her daughter was convinced that Olive wanted to save the snake that’s why she brought it to them. The snake was uncoordinated, according to the family, with both the heads pulling in different directions. When offered food, one head would grab towards the food while the other pulled away.

The snake was identified as southern black racer by The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and shared pics on Facebook.

“This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body,” they wrote.

They added that such snakes rarely survive in the wild due to their unique affliction. It is because the two brains make different, often opposite, decisions which eventually inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators.

The snake is now being looked after by the professional staff of FWC. His chances of survival cannot be determined.