Pet Cat Dies After Vet Accidentally Injects Euthanasia Instead of Rabies Vaccine

Michelle Olson and her husband, who took their kitty Sophie for routine vaccination at a hospital in Houston, were traumatised after they got to know that their cat was injected euthanasia instead of rabies vaccine.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Pet Cat Dies After Vet Accidentally Injects Euthanasia Instead of Rabies Vaccine
Image for representation purpose only / Reuters.

A routine checkup of a pet cat turned into a tragic one for the family after their feline was accidentally euthanized by the vet.

Euthanasia is given to animals to put them to death in a painless manner.

Michelle Olson and her husband, who took their kitty Sophie for routine vaccination at Suburbia North Animal Hospital in Houston, were traumatised after they got to know that their cat was given euthanasia instead of rabies vaccine, reported CNN.

Michelle said that the doctor informed them about the mishap while they were going back home. The couple hurriedly drove back to the hospital so that their beloved pet could be saved.

However, even after giving fluids and putting oxygen mask on Sophie, the cat couldn’t be saved.

Michelle told CNN that as soon as she got to know about the mistake, she held her kitten and “talked to her” because she knew that her pet was dying.

"I knew she wasn't going to come back at that point. I just knew it”.

Even after the blunder, the couple said that they don’t want to "bash" or sue the doctor.

"My main concern is not to bash them at all, just want to make public aware to be vigilant, ask questions that you didn't think you had to ask of your veterinarian so this doesn't happen to anyone else".

