Pet Cat Goes Missing in Thailand, Comes Back with 'Receipt' for Three Fish

Cats make cute pets. But beware, they are also crafty as a Thai cat parent was to learn, three days after his cat went missing.

The pet cat in question went missing in Thailand and when it returned after three days, it had a note hanging from its neck. The note mentioned that the feline incurred a debt of three mackerels while it was away from its owner.

The cat was photographed sitting at a distance from the owner’s home after returning from its three-day sojourn. When the owner went near the cat, he noticed a new collar and the hanging “debt” note.

It was written in the Thai language which when translated, read, “Your cat kept eyeing the mackerels at my stall, so I gave him three.” The kind shop owner who treated the animal identified herself as “Aunty May at alley no. 2.”

Pictures of the cat were shared on Facebook and they went viral. The caption of the post read, “Lost 3 days, returned with debt. Pretty face, right?”

The post has garnered more than one thousand likes and over 170 shares and it seems the chubby, grey tabby cat is leaving netizens in its awe. Quite the charmer!

One user wrote in the comment section that he would love to follow the cat’s daily routine. Another person said that he wanted to know how to escape.

A person said that he found the smile of the cat cute, while yet another fan wrote that he loved the “chubby tabby.” One netizen wished that his dog was as smart as this cat.

In September, a story of a cat surprised netizens as the feline went missing and survived for two months without food and water.

When the cat disappeared, its owners initially thought that it would have gone to someone’s home in the neighbourhood. However, they got worried when their neighbours informed them that they had not seen the feline.

Finally, they got to know that their cat had been locked in a shipping container by mistake. They went to the container, which was located 200 metres from their home, and brought the feline back.