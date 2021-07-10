Pet Cat Missing Since Florida's Champlain Towers Collapse Reunited With Family

A pet cat that had been missing after the deadly surfside condo collapsed in Florida last month was mordaciously found alive and reunited with his family. The feline named Binx was spotted wandering near the rubble of collapsed Champlain Towers South on July 8 — two weeks after the condo had come crashing down. Binx was rescued by a volunteer feeding cats in the area after which he was taken to the rescue group Kitty campus before finally getting reunited with his family. The feline belonged to the Gonzales family that used to live in an apartment on the 9th floor of the now collapsed condo towers, reported Miami Herald.

Angela and Edgar Gonzales lived in the building with their daughters, Deven and Tayler and their dog, Daisy. Angela and Deven were one of the first people to be rescued alive out of the collapsed building and admitted to a hospital. While Tayler was not present in the building at the time of collapse, Edgar is still missing.

Confirming the news of Binx’s reunion with the family, Maria Gaspari, a friend of the Gonzales family, spoke to a local media outlet WSVN. She said while she wasn’t sure of how the cat managed to escape the deadly collapse, finding him was nothing less than a miracle. The reunion offers a ray of hope for the family that has been going through a tough time after the collapse of the building on June 24.

After 16 long and incredibly difficult days, I’m able to share a small piece of good news — Binx from Champlain Towers South has been found.Thank you from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of our community to the team who played a role in reuniting him with his family. pic.twitter.com/yzDxW6plHG — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 10, 2021

Even two weeks after the collapse, the rescue teams are still carrying out the search operation. The collapse has left at least 79 people dead, while 61 others are still missing. On Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that the rescuers have recovered 15 victims including a 3-year-old boy.

Many pet animals were also believed to be stuck under the rubbles of the collapsed condo and this reunion of Binx comes as a ray of hope for other families who had been looking for their pets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here