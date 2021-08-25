Pet Cows Wreak Havoc on Owner's Property, Damage Plants and Clothes

Just as in India, people all over the world keep cattle for various reasons, including dairy farming. Cows are the most common cattle that are reared all over the world. Not only are they among the quietest animals but also extremely affectionate. However, Chelsea from Tasmania may have different thoughts.

On August 22, Chelsea Hingston, a resident of Tasmania, Australia, went out to drop off her two daughters at the playschool. Upon returning, she found that her entire house had been trashed — by her two cows named ‘Bandit’ and ‘Sob’. Chelsea’s furniture and potted plants were knocked over and clothes and blankets were severely damaged. According to a report in Daily Mail, Chelsea sustained a loss of around 15,000 AUD, approximately Rs 11 lakh.

Chelsea and her husband had purchased the house just last December. “My partner and I had only purchased the home in December so to say our hearts broke when we saw inside is an understatement,” said Chelsea. “We have lost a considerable amount of clothing, plants, and toys,” she added.

Apart from the vandalism, the two cows also soiled the floor and carpets, with manure, showed the TikTok videos posted by her.

However, instead of running away, the two culprits were shown sheepishly huddling in a corner, avoiding eye contact and looking up at the cameras.

However, Despite the financial damage the cows inflected, the couple says that they appreciate the funny side of the situation. They also said that the cows possibly came into the house through a broken fence that they were unable to repair on time.

Chelsea and her husband have sent the two cows to live on a relative’s property until the fences are repaired fully.

