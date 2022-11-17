Pet Dog Attacking Schoolboy in Greater Noida Housing Society Lift Sparks Outrage

Another incident of a pet dog attacking a schoolboy inside a housing society lift in Greater Noida has raised concerns once again. A video going viral on social media shows a child inside the lift with his mother, when they are joined by a man who has a pet dog on a leash. As soon as the man enters the lift, the dog pounces on the child and bites his hand before being subdued by the owner. The boy had been on the way to school. After being bitten, he had to be administered four injections, reported NDTV.

The incident occurred in the La Residentia society in Greater Noida. The incident has sparked resentment and fear among other families living in the housing society. On Twitter, where the video went viral, there was a similar uproar.

There have been multiple such incidents over the past few months. A pet dog recently bit a security guard at Greater Noida’s Unitech horizon society, located in sector PI 2. Before this, in Ghaziabad, a child was bitten by a pet dog inside the lift of the housing society. CCTV footage showed the owner, who had the dog by the leash, not being visibly perturbed or helping the child even though he was evidently in pain.

In Noida, a man was attacked inside a lift by a pet dog, after which the boy who was with the dog had to drag it away. Disturbing visuals also surfaced from Mumbai, when a Zomato delivery executive was bitten in his private parts by a pet dog, leaving him bleeding. Residents of the apartment and activists from Mumbai are quoted in a Midday report as saying that when dog owners are aware their dogs may be aggressive, it is their responsibility to muzzle and collar them.

Following the incidents, the Noida Authority decided to charge a penalty of Rs 10,000 from pet owners in case of any untoward incident due to a pet dog or cat. The money is for the treatment of any injured person or animal.

