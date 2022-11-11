Pet Dog Bites Security Guard in Noida, Video Goes Viral

In yet another horrifying video which is currently doing rounds on social media, a pet dog can be seen biting a security guard of a housing society. The entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera. According to India Today, the incident took place at Greater Noida’s Unitech horizon society, located in sector PI 2. “Greater Noida’s Unitech horizon society, located in sector PI 2,” read the caption of the video.

In the video, a dog can be seen rushing towards the guard and then biting him. Soon, the dog owner comes and holds the dog from behind. The guard can be seen getting extremely scared. Have a look:

This is yet another dog attack in the series of dog attacks that have been reported over the past few months. Earlier, a seven-month old infant was mauled by a street dog at a housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The infant succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Parents of the infant work as labourers and were engaged in construction work at Lotus Boulevard Society of Sector 100 in Noida where the incident took place. The toddler was admitted to the intensive care unit at Noida’s Yatharth Hospital. The child’s intestines were reportedly pulled out in the attack. The child had to go through a surgery which was unsuccessful.

“The child was mauled by a stray dog on Monday evening. He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost the child late last night,” Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society’s residents group, was quoted as saying by PTI.

These incidents come amid a series of attacks by dogs on residents that prompted the administration to put a ban on three dog breeds as pets in Ghaziabad district near Noida. The ban on Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds followed several dog bite incidents reported from various localities of the city in the recent months.

