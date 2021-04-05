Pet Dog Catches Man Attempting to Flee After Raping Woman with Disability in Tamil Nadu

Dogs have time and again proved how they are the most loyal companions human beings can ever get and a pet canine from Tamil Nadu recently proved his love for its owner after it stopped a man from escaping who was trying to flee after raping a mentally challenged woman at her house. The accused was caught by the woman’s family members after the dog’s bark woke them up who then handed him over to the police on Saturday. Identified as 29-year-old S Dhilipkumar who works as a goldsmith, the accused had gone to the house of the victim in Selvapuram on Friday night. The woman, 30, used to live separately in the shed of their house while her family lived inside within the same compound.

The accused seemingly knew the house of the victim well and in order to ensure that he doesn’t get caught, parked his vehicle several hundred metres away from the house and then entered the compound.

The pet dog, which was nearby saw Dhilipkumar and blocked him from leaving as he bit on its pant, preventing him from fleeing the spot. The woman’s family were woken up from their sleep on hearing the barking and rushed to the shed where they found the accused. They raised an alarm and the locals soon rushed to their house and caught the accused. He was then handed over to the police.

Upon interrogation, police found some objectionable videos the accused has shot of the woman on his phone. He also revealed that he had gone to the woman’s house twice before and sexually assaulted her and had recorded it on his mobile phone. They have booked him under relevant sections of the IPC. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody