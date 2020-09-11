Pet Dog Dies After Picking up Live Wire in its Mouth to Protect Human in Kerala

Dogs are known for their loyalty and generosity. In a tragic incident that proves as yet another ode to the animal's selflessness, A pet dog in Kottayam, Kerala, put his own life at risk and bit a live wire to protect its human.

The incident occurred in Kottayam district's Wazhoor on Wednesday. The pet dog, named Appu, was out on his usual morning walk along with his master Ajay who took the dog on a walk along with his 5-year old infant son en route to buying milk.

According to a report in Times of India, Ajay had recently met with an accident and was slowly recovering. Appu, who was used to looking out for Ajay as he walked since his accident noticed a live wire on the road. Even though it had already moved past the wire, the loyal dog came back to pick up the wire in its mouth and move it out of his human's way.

As per the report, the dog got electrocuted and passed away right in front of Ajay's eyes. Appu had been with Ajay and his family for two years.

This is not the first instance of a dog passing away tragically before its time this year. Earlier in July, yet another pet dog met its death by jumping from a balcony after he found that the woman who had adopted him had died.

The woman, Dr Anita Raj Singh, had rescued the dog from a road 12 years ago, as per a report in Times of India. The abandoned puppy was in a nasty condition and infested with maggots. A resident of Malikpuram, Dr Singh reared the dog back to health, adopted it and named it Jaya.