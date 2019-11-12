Pet Dog in Odisha Fights Cobra Before Killing it, Saves Family of Six

It is rightly said that dogs are one of the most faithful animals and a recent incident in Odisha is proof to the saying.

Recently, an Indie dog in Jeypore town of Koraput district in Odisha fought off a venomous cobra and saved the life of six lives, including that of his owner and his family members.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Sunday. The owner of the canine, Shankar Prasad Tripathy was taking an afternoon nap when a venomous cobra slithered into his house. The moment the dog, whom Tripathy fondly calls "Doggy", spotted the snake, it barked and pounced at it.

Hearing the dog barking out ferociously, the family members suspected something was wrong and rushed towards it. They then saw Doggy fighting with the cobra. The struggle lasted for about half an hour at the end of which the canine managed to kill the reptile, tearing it into two halves.

The report mentioned Tripathy saying that he was initially shocked to see his pet fighting the venomous cobra. He said the way his pet fought with the snake was "incredible".

The owner of Doggy added that he thought his pet would die as he suspected it was bitten by the cobra as the fight ensued.

A report by Odishatv.in quoted Tripathy saying that the dog attacked the snake with its claws and also bit its body while trying to kill it.

He further said that the cobra in its defence constantly tried to bite the dog and every time it tried striking the dog, it pounced on it before the snake's hood could reach it. Tripathy added that the dog was finally able to tear the reptile into two pieces.

Here's a video uploaded by OdishaTV on Youtube:

