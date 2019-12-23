Pet Dog Narrowly Escapes Death after Eating 34 Handmade Christmas Tree Decorations

A seven-year-old Labrador namely Marley had to undergo two lifesaving surgeries after he ate 34 handmade gingerbread Christmas tree decorations.

Owner of the dog, Rachael Bulmer who is based out of Bournemouth,UK, took her pet to PDSA Pet Hospital in Dorset town after he fell seriously ill, local media reported.

The dog’s life was saved after vets did an emergency surgery on him in order to remove the ribbons attached to the biscuits, which were apparently causing a fatal blockage.

Rachael had been baking gingerbread tree decorations and had left them inside "gift bags on the kitchen counter side, ready to give as Christmas treats". Though Rachael had thought that the treats were beyond the dog's reach, she realised much too late that the dog had already whisked away some.

The pet parent also said that it wasn't unusual for Marley to eat things he is not supposed to. "But this time he started acting strangely and looked like he was going into shock. He was violently sick and brought up some of the ribbon,” she told Mail Online.

During the course of the surgery that was performed on the dog for three hours a total of 34 decorative ribbons were removed from his system.

PDSA senior vet Aoife Clancy was quoted by Mail Online saying, “It was a lengthy, high-risk surgery. Marley's chances of surviving the night were looking poor, so he was transferred to the out-of-hours provider, Vets Now, so he could be cared for overnight. Thankfully he pulled through but needed critical round-the-clock care for four days before he could go home.”

The treatment which costed more than £2,000 was paid through public donations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.