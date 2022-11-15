Pet Dog Helps Rescue Owner Lost in Shivamogga Forest After All Search Attempts Fail

In a touching incident in Karnataka, a pet dog tracked down its owner, who got lost in the dense Shivamogga district forest while trying to collect firewood. According to reports, the incident occurred when Shekharappa, 55, did not return home after going to the forest to fetch firewood. Shekharappa’s friends and family in Shivamogga’s Hosanagar taluk reportedly launched a massive search for him.

According to a Times of India report, the 55-year-old leaves for the forest each morning at 6 am to gather firewood and returns home by 10 am. As part of his daily routine, Shekharappa walks to the town of Ayanuru to work in a hotel after gathering firewood. When he didn’t come home on Saturday, his wife and daughter informed their neighbours.

“More than 50 villagers started combing the area, but they did not find him. It was then that the black dog of Shekharappa joined the search operation. On a stretch in the forest, the dog suddenly scampered out of sight and was later found fiercely barking at a distant place. Villagers rushed to the place and found Shekharappa lying down under a tree unconscious”.

Shekharappa, who was found unconscious, was immediately taken to a hospital in Ripponpet, where he received treatment and eventually made a full recovery. According to medical professionals, Shekharappa collapsed “under the tree due to heat and exhaustion,” reported TOI.

After his recovery, Shekharappa promised to look after Tommy “till my last breath”. According to the TOI report, Tommy, a female dog that had been abandoned, found refuge in Shekharappa’s home seven years prior. The puppy was welcomed by the family and given the name “Tommy”. Shekharappa was taken home by night after receiving medical attention, and the locals celebrated the dog for its bravery.

Previously, a dog led rescuers to his 53-year-old owner after he fell 70 feet down during a hike in the United States. Saul, a black Border Collie, was hiking with his owner near Tahoe National Forest when the owner fell 70 feet. The man, whose name has not been disclosed, suffered a broken hip and ribs as a result of the steep fall. A total of 25 rescue personnel were dispatched to assist in the search for the man. However, it was the dog who led the team to his owner, who was lying on the ground covered in a camouflage tarp.

