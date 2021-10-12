Pet Dog Interrupts Marriage Proposal With Bathroom Break, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

A man went down on his knee to ask the woman of her dreams to marry him. Little did he know that what he expected to be an emotional moment would end up becoming the most hilarious event. A video of the marriage proposal was shared online and instead of tears, the occasion induced chuckles. The 36-second clip opens with a man surprising his girlfriend with a ring.

The man starts delivering a speech in the presence of his friends and family. He says, “It is special having everybody here at the same time. I want to make this one a little more unforgettable.” Just then, their pet dog, an Australian Shepherd, Tucker, enters the frame for a bathroom break! The doggo, out of nowhere, poops on the ground. Although the woman says yes to her lover, the pooch takes his time to get done with his potty break and step aside.

The couple didn’t seem to be too bothered with the dog’s cameo act. The woman hugs the man, amid resounding cheers and hooting, from their friends in the background. The funny clip was shared by a YouTube channel by the name ViralHog. According to the caption, the incident took place on October 2 in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada.

The video, so far, has been viewed over 30,000 times. “The video is of my fiancé proposing to me. We later noticed in the video that one of my Australian shepherds, Tucker, decided to have a bathroom break right in the middle,” read the caption alongside the video.

The moment turned out to be slightly different than expected for unforeseen reasons but certainly will remain the most memorable and unforgettable part of the couple’s life. Netizens on YouTube and other social networking channels could not resist laughing their heads off.

A user wrote, “Lol, your dog just made the moment unforgettable. Thanks for the laugh.” “No the doggo was just leaving a gift for them to celebrate the proposal,” quipped another.

