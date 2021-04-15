Pet Dog Saves Owner From Being Mugged, Bites Attacker While Out on Walk in UK Town

A 30-year-old woman couldn’t gather what has happened in just a few seconds when her dog bit the leg of a man who attacked the lady on the night of April 12 when she was out on a stroll. Amy Edmonson went for a walk in Southend-on-Sea with her dog Star, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross Jack Russell cross Pitbull, when she was approached by a man asking her for directions. But as Amy turned to point out the directions, the man jumped from behind, pinning her to the ground and holding a knife to her throat. However, Star freed from his leash and attacked the man by biting his leg.

The ‘loving little dog’ refused to let go of the man. To save his life, the man let Amy go after she promised him, she would call Star off. The duo rushed back to Amy’s home as they fled the scene.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Monday, just outside her block of flats when the duo was returning from a walk. A man approached her and asked direction for Southchurch. As Amy turned, the man leaped on her back and asked her for money. However, Star pounced on him and saved his owner.

Star was treated with “big extra dinner and a lot of extra cuddles that night,” reports Daily Mail.Talking to Daily Mail , Amy said it ‘felt like forever’ being pinned down by the attacker but what she feared more was that her nine-year-old son would be left without a mother. She told the media portal she is grateful to Star who “100 percent saved” her life. Amy added that Star is the “most loving dog usually who would lick anyone to death” and it was “actually really out of character for her.”

