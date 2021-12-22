Pet Dog Saves US Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Gas Leak

In an incident that just shines more light on the phrase ‘Man’s best friend,’ used for dogs, a family in Iowa, United States, was saved from severe Carbon Monoxide poisoning, thanks to their pet dog, Roxy. Brad Herbert lives with his family in Ankeny, Iowa. On Monday night, his pet dog, Roxy, a husky/coonhound mix, started getting restless. Generally, Roxy is a mild-mannered dog, but that night was different, recalls Brad. “She just was jumping off my bed and jumping back on it,” he tells WOWK-TV. Brad, after paying no heed for a while, became cautious, and heard an alarm going off. He jumped out of his bed and went to the hallway to find out it wasn’t the smoke alarm. Actually, his carbon monoxide detector was beeping, and it only happens when there is an active carbon monoxide in the house. “I grabbed the detector and found out that if it chirps four times, there is active carbon monoxide,” Brad says.

Brad, without wasting a minute, grabbed his father and son and rushed outside the house, along with Roxy. He then informed 911, who later, after a thorough examination, found the source of carbon monoxide. It was a leak from Brad’s electric and gas fireplace, which was releasing the deadly odourless gas.

Brad, while narrating the incident, recalls, “She can tell something was wrong that night when she woke me up and just actions, she was kind of shivering and just really concerned that we would get outside. I am really happy to have her.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning can be lethal and can even cause death. It happens when the colourless and odourless gas enters your bloodstream and starts replacing the oxygen, resulting in tissue damage. The gas can build up in concentration in places with poor ventilation and cause accidental death since it’s close to impossible to detect its presence.

