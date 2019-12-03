Pet Dog Sets Fire to House by Accidentally Turning on Microwave in Absence of Owner

A pet husky in the United Kingdom played with fire recently after he set the the house ablaze by accidentally turning on the microwave.

The incident occurred on Monday at a residence in Essex when the owner of the house was away. It appears that the dog, left to its own devices, tried to mess with the worktop microwave and accidentally turned it on. The appliance had a few bread rolls inside which caught fire, causing a small blaze.

The home owner realised there was a fire in the kitchen after he saw smoke, thanks to the camera feed of the house that he could view on his phone. The fire was eventually brought under control by the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (EFRS).

"Clearly this is a very strange incident involving the man's dog, but it could still have been more serious," Geoff Wheal, Watch Manager at Corringham Fire Station, said in a statement released by EFRS.

According to the officer, the kitchen was full of smoke when they arrived. However, the firefighters reached just in time and ensured that the damage did not spread beyond the kitchen area.

The incident "demonstrates that microwaves shouldn't be used to store food when they aren't in use".

"Our advice is to always keep your microwave clean and free of clutter or food and any packaging. Animals or children can turn them on more easily than you might think - so please don't run the risk," the fire service said.

Meanwhile, no harm thankfully came to the arsonist dog.

