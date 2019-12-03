Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Pet Dog Wakes Couple Up to Help Elderly Neighbour Who Fell Down Outside House

Bella has since been receiving many treats for her sharp instincts. The adorable pittie has also been getting a lot of love on Facebook.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pet Dog Wakes Couple Up to Help Elderly Neighbour Who Fell Down Outside House
Bella is being hailed as a hero | Image credit: Facebook/David Baye

A Wisconsin couple's pet dog Bella recently saved their elderly neighbour's life after when the latter had a fall.

Bella the pitbull has been living with David Baye and Dacia Lynn along with their three other dogs in their Appleton residence. Initially the couple had been trying to foster her. But the two fell in love with the dog and decided to keep her.

As it turns out, that decision probably saved an elderly woman's life. According to a Facebook post by Baye, Bella started screaming in the middle of the night on the night of November 21 when both he and Lynn were asleep. While the couple is used to the dogs barking at night when disturbed, alerted or excited by something, this time was different.

"A few minutes passed and she still hadn’t come back to bed which we thought was odd, so we started calling her and when we did, she started pawing pretty frantically at the back patio door glass, which she has NEVER done before," Baye said.

The couple decided to trust the dog's instincts and opened the house's door to check and found their elderly neighbour on the floor, unable to get herself up. The couple helped the elderly woman to her feet. She had taken a nasty fall and had the dog not found her, the woman could have faced severe injuries.

Bella has since been receiving many treats for her sharp instincts. The adorable pittie has also been getting a lot of love on Facebook.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram