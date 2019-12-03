Pet Dog Wakes Couple Up to Help Elderly Neighbour Who Fell Down Outside House

A Wisconsin couple's pet dog Bella recently saved their elderly neighbour's life after when the latter had a fall.

Bella the pitbull has been living with David Baye and Dacia Lynn along with their three other dogs in their Appleton residence. Initially the couple had been trying to foster her. But the two fell in love with the dog and decided to keep her.

As it turns out, that decision probably saved an elderly woman's life. According to a Facebook post by Baye, Bella started screaming in the middle of the night on the night of November 21 when both he and Lynn were asleep. While the couple is used to the dogs barking at night when disturbed, alerted or excited by something, this time was different.

"A few minutes passed and she still hadn’t come back to bed which we thought was odd, so we started calling her and when we did, she started pawing pretty frantically at the back patio door glass, which she has NEVER done before," Baye said.

The couple decided to trust the dog's instincts and opened the house's door to check and found their elderly neighbour on the floor, unable to get herself up. The couple helped the elderly woman to her feet. She had taken a nasty fall and had the dog not found her, the woman could have faced severe injuries.

Bella has since been receiving many treats for her sharp instincts. The adorable pittie has also been getting a lot of love on Facebook.

