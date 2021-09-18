Dog Owner Books Entire Air India Business Cabin for Pet to Travel in Style

It sure was the trip of a lifetime for this dog. A pet canine recently travelled in style after its owner’s love for the doggo made him book an entire business class with Air India to take the two of them from Mumbai to Chennai. Although pets have earlier also flown in the super pricey cabins but this was different as in the pet dog’s doting owner spent more than Rs 2.5 lakh to book the entire business class, just for these two. So if you are looking to win the ‘who loves their doggo most’ award, its going to be hard to get ahead of this!

The pet, a Maltese snowy furball took the Air India flight AI-671 that departed from Mumbai at 9am on Wednesday morning. The Times of India quoted a source as saying that the J-class cabin on Air India A320 aircraft has 12 seats and thus the pet flew in comfort. A business class seat on the Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai is at Rs 20,000.

Air India’s in-flight policy allows animals on flight and small pets such as dogs, cats and birds are allowed on flight depending upon the availability of health and rabies vaccination certificate. A passenger can travel with two pets and based on the animal’s body size, they can be in the cabin or in the cargo hold. In case of business class, pets are seated in the last row of the cabin.

In many such cases, ’emotional support’ animals are allowed by several airlines to travel with the owners. A woman once shared pictures of her mother carrying her pet Kangaroo on a flight. A report by the Sun UK also mentioned of a turkey named Easter boarding a flight along with her owner Jodie Smalley.

Last year amid the pandemic, several owners were separated from their pets after the flying restrictions due to Covid-19. A report in the Mumbai Mirror said an entrepreneur and cyber security researcher named Deepika Singh took up the initiative to fly six pets to their owners from Delhi to Mumbai after the flights resumed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here