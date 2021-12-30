Pet Owner Dyes Her Dog Bright Red, Releases Videos to Explain Why

A pet owner in UK dyes her dog’s hair bright red. After netizens dropped in mixed comments about it, she released a series of TikTok videos explaining why she did it. As of now, the TikTok videos have been removed but Independent had detailed out how Chloe, who goes by the username @danthebigreddog on social media, justified her actions. In the clips, which were titled ‘Reasons why I dye my dog red,’ Chloe shared her reasons and thinking behind the canine’s unnatural colour. In the first video, which was posted in November, she stated that the first reason was that the dog looked adorable in the red hair colour.

After the reasoning, she added that her dog’s fur is a deterrent to potential pet thieves as he is a rare bread in her area. The pet owner claimed that the red hair would “keep him from being stolen”. Chloe had a third reason too, which was on the lines of how much she enjoys doing it. The TikToker said that it is fun to dye the dog and she also claimed that Dandy, who is featured in nearly all of her videos with entirely red fur, “enjoys the extra rubs during the process.” In another video, Chloe had talked about how the red fur were just a costume for the Halloween but when she realised it suited the dog, she decided to keep it the same way.

Addressing the trolls who accused her of compromising on the dog’s health, Chloe stated that she uses only vegan products, to achieve the colour, due to which her dog’s fur is shiny and soft. And in the end, she revealed that her intention was also to make the dog “more approachable” by giving him bright fur.

The TikToker said that her dog loves people and kids but considering he is 130 pounds, people get scared of him but now they don’t. “They only smile and ask to give him attention. He loves that,” she added.

