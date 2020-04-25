Pet Owner Has a Bizarre Reason for Leaving His Dog on Car Roof While Driving

A video of a dog travelling on the roof of a moving car without any protective gear has created a buzz on social media.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the incident was captured in a CCTV footage in south-western China’s Sichuan Province. The clip was shared by the Leshan Traffic Police.

After spotting the canine on the roof of the car, people alerted the police which helped in tracking down the owner.

On being interrogated, the owner said that his car didn’t have enough space, hence he put his dog atop the car.

"I was worried that the dog would suffocate being inside the trunk, but I had stuff piled in the backseat that day," quoted the owner as saying.

He further added that he was taking the pooch to a vet clinic.

In the footage shared by the police department, an official can be heard asking the man, "How can you make sure that it wouldn't jump off the car?", the report added.

To which, the owner replied by saying, “the dog is well-trained”.

The owner later felt bad and realised that his behaviour was reckless. “After that day, I thought that something wasn't right about this,” he added.