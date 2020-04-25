BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pet Owner Has a Bizarre Reason for Leaving His Dog on Car Roof While Driving

Screenshot from a video upload by YouTube channel: viral world.

Screenshot from a video upload by YouTube channel: viral world.

In the footage shared by the police department, an official can be heard asking the man, 'How can you make sure that it wouldn't jump off the car?'

Share this:

A video of a dog travelling on the roof of a moving car without any protective gear has created a buzz on social media.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the incident was captured in a CCTV footage in south-western China’s Sichuan Province. The clip was shared by the Leshan Traffic Police.

After spotting the canine on the roof of the car, people alerted the police which helped in tracking down the owner.

On being interrogated, the owner said that his car didn’t have enough space, hence he put his dog atop the car.

"I was worried that the dog would suffocate being inside the trunk, but I had stuff piled in the backseat that day," quoted the owner as saying.

He further added that he was taking the pooch to a vet clinic.

In the footage shared by the police department, an official can be heard asking the man, "How can you make sure that it wouldn't jump off the car?", the report added.

To which, the owner replied by saying, “the dog is well-trained”.

The owner later felt bad and realised that his behaviour was reckless. “After that day, I thought that something wasn't right about this,” he added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres