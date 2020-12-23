Pet Owner's Cat Chewed up His Degree, Tweet Sparks off Hilarious Thread With Similar Stories

In a hilarious tweet involving a pet cat, an owner shared a funny story which we all have only heard as excuses in classrooms. In a tweet, a student who had just received his graduation certificate shared the picture of his torn degree and the twitter users, mostly pet owners, are relating to his situation.

They are also sharing their own version of the similar stories.

Atif Adlan Bin Mohd Hanafiah had just finished his B.Sc degree with Honours in Finance, Accounting and Management in July this year. He had recently received the degree completion certificate. But his celebration was halted midway by his pet cat name Mika, who chewed his certificate.

According to the pictures he shared, the cat seems to have no guilt about it.

The incident sparked a chain of reactions from pet owners around the world who shared their own hilarious relatable stories of their pet chewing down on important papers and documents. In a picture he shared, Hanafiah’s graduation degree from University of Nottingham can be seen chewed from bottom right corner.

“My cat fucking ate my degree!!!!” he shared on Twitter along with a picture of his certificate, which thankfully, wasn’t damaged much. The incident happened on December 21 and it has collected as many as 4 lakh likes, more than 73000 retweets and around 2000 comments. It was shared on multiple social media platforms.

my cat fucking ate my degree!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dIhabGALUH — guy *whose cat ate his degree (@mamblonumber5) December 21, 2020

“Of all the useless papers in my room, he ate my fucking degree wtf!!! it’s like he fucking knew,” he wrote in comments. The damage wasn’t too bad according to the picture he shared. Many could relate to his pain, while others cracked hilarious jokes about the incident. There were many memes shared as well.

“Guilty cat in question,” he wrote as a caption to a picture of his cat Mika who seems to be enjoying his chewy toy and laughing at his owner.

guilty cat in question https://t.co/HGd59hmWUJ pic.twitter.com/QlE7Fx5NA3 — guy *whose cat ate his degree (@mamblonumber5) December 21, 2020

A user mentioned how his pet dog ended up chewing his social security card.

My dog ate my social security card 😔 and a whole lot of other things smh he ain’t shit https://t.co/i0R2Wj1UZ5 — Alison Pankevich (@AlisonPankevich) December 21, 2020

“I love him kiss him for me,” said another user. One of the users also mentioned about the laugh of the cat, which felt like he is mocking the owner. “He's like 'feel cute today might end some careers' and he did,” joked another netizen.

The cat’s expression seems like he is mocking his owner and is being applauded by many. “It looks like he's laughing about it,” read a comment.