Desi Pet Owners Called Out for 'Animal Cruelty' Over Buying Foreign Breeds Unsuitable for Indian Climate
Desi Pet Owners Called Out for 'Animal Cruelty' Over Buying Foreign Breeds Unsuitable for Indian Climate

Twitter users were also critical of those who buy animals rather than adopting them.

Breed preferences have often led to people buying dogs that aren't well suited for India's tropical climate, which many netizens felt was cruel towards the animals.

Pets especially dogs have always scored a place beside humans as their inseparable companions. But as much as the canines have always been our best friends and most families seem to have them as pets, a problematic trend has been that of keeping purebred dogs such as Siberian Huskies, St.Bernards and Pugs as part of families in India. A recent viral post on Twitter thus sparked off a conversation about the obsession of many who ‘buy’ pets and to to add to the ‘cruelty, those of foreign or purebreeds animals. Breed preferences have often led to people buying dogs that aren’t well suited for India’s tropical climate, which many netizens felt was cruel towards the animals.

Twitter user going by the name @lildeekenergyy posted on the microblogging platform on Monday as to how ‘buying pets is abuse.’ He wrote, “Buying pets is abuse. Buying a Husky in f**king tropical countries is a bigger abuse.

The tweet soon went viral and the user received tons of replies, most of them agreeing with it. Users recounted their experiences/opinions on it.

Some people also shared photos of their own pets who have either been adopted from streets and are indie breeds.

Some, however said how upon asking, some vets and pet owners said the animals end up adapting to the climate.

Off late, animal activists and pet lovers have also pushed for looking past purebred obsession and adopt indie animals like the Indian Pariah and others such as Mudhol hound, Rajapalayam dog among others.

first published:May 25, 2021, 16:24 IST