Desi Pet Owners Called Out for 'Animal Cruelty' Over Buying Foreign Breeds Unsuitable for Indian Climate

Pets especially dogs have always scored a place beside humans as their inseparable companions. But as much as the canines have always been our best friends and most families seem to have them as pets, a problematic trend has been that of keeping purebred dogs such as Siberian Huskies, St.Bernards and Pugs as part of families in India. A recent viral post on Twitter thus sparked off a conversation about the obsession of many who ‘buy’ pets and to to add to the ‘cruelty, those of foreign or purebreeds animals. Breed preferences have often led to people buying dogs that aren’t well suited for India’s tropical climate, which many netizens felt was cruel towards the animals.

Twitter user going by the name @lildeekenergyy posted on the microblogging platform on Monday as to how ‘buying pets is abuse.’ He wrote, “Buying pets is abuse. Buying a Husky in f**king tropical countries is a bigger abuse.

"Buying" pets is abuse. Buying a Husky in fvcking tropical countries is a bigger abuse.— Pfizer Ahmad Pfizer 🇵🇸 (@lildeekenergyy) May 24, 2021

The tweet soon went viral and the user received tons of replies, most of them agreeing with it. Users recounted their experiences/opinions on it.

We should really start normalising adopting strays because they are resilient to disease,adapted to our weather and also are such sweet creatures deserving of love as any other breed. I dont understand this breed obsession. It amounts to animal cruelty honestly— Dr. Dharshan T (@DrDharshanT1) May 24, 2021

There was one husky in my apartment! Poor fellow. He would be taken for walks in hot sun. Also, lots of St. Bernards are abandoned in Bangalore.— Mals (@fenandme) May 24, 2021

There used to be this one St. Bernard on Lloyd Road who was visibly not well in the Bangalore weather, even though the people were trying their best to take care of him.— Pfizer Ahmad Pfizer 🇵🇸 (@lildeekenergyy) May 24, 2021

A friend's landlords in Gurgaon have a saint fucking Bernard. That poor baby cannot tolerate heat. And he's a big dog with not enough space to walk to play. So he is angry all the time. And is therefore kept tied 24 hours a day. Unimaginable animal cruelty. So commonplace.— Manjiri (@ManjiriIndurkar) May 24, 2021

I once spoke out against a privileged cousin who impulsively bought a couple of husky puppies. His only response was that they prefer to hang out near the AC so it’s all good— Nitu K~ (@itsnitu) May 24, 2021

will never forget the sight of a full-grown Alaskan husky (at least that's what I reckon it was based on the little I know) standing at Marine Drive at midnight, looking out to sea. obvs there was a walker/minder figure next to it bc rich person's toy. if just seemed so wrong.— कामायनी // Kāmāyani // کاماینی (@SharmaKamayani) May 24, 2021

One of my colleagues has a husky but they live in pune!!!!!! it's ridiculous. another distantttt friend of a friend used to feed a veg diet to their lab. the dog OBVIOUSLY developed a fkn list of problems. now chicken is fed by the driver in the building basement. abusive!!!— nm 🌸 (@Blahblaholic_) May 24, 2021

Some people also shared photos of their own pets who have either been adopted from streets and are indie breeds.

Here's my cat who randomly came to our house last year and never left 😁 pic.twitter.com/qOrr20n6JY— Rakshith Pinto (@rakshitpinto) May 24, 2021

People have genuinely said the most fucked up shit about my indie like directly to my face, about how she just have diseases and how she's ugly…all while having fucking Shih tzus pic.twitter.com/ESvG2nA9s6— lav (@lavcula) May 24, 2021

Some, however said how upon asking, some vets and pet owners said the animals end up adapting to the climate.

Owning a husky is ofcourse a lot of work but not abuse as long as they get plenty of exercise (more than other breeds) and a continuous supply of drinking water. They have a layer of insulation fur which helps them stay warm in cold weather and stay cooler in summers.— Tanay B (@T90bh) May 24, 2021

Seen so many husky in my town when it gets 48c in peak summer. Once I even asked the pet store owner and a vet, thier reply was they get habitual and with extra cold water they get ok. I couldn't believe I would hear that from a vet also.— Paramveer (@LaxusDThunder) May 24, 2021

Off late, animal activists and pet lovers have also pushed for looking past purebred obsession and adopt indie animals like the Indian Pariah and others such as Mudhol hound, Rajapalayam dog among others.

