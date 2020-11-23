Pet Owners Have Formed an FB Group to Shame Their Pets for Their Mischiefs and its Hilarious

Pet shaming is a popular internet trend where pet-owners upload pictures of their pets caught red-handed during or after any transgression. Why? Just because it’s funny and way for pet owners to connect with each other and know that their adorable (albeit a little troublesome) pooches aren’t the only naughty pets. The community of pet shaming is quite large as naughty pets are abundant in supply.

The Facebook group very aptly named ‘Pet Shaming’ is one such place where families can share mischievous deeds of their troublemakers with everyone else in the world. There are more than 1,02,000 members in the group; both pet owners and people who may not have pets of their own but enjoy posts like these.

“Catch them in the act or shame them with a sign .. We love our furry idiots x,” reads the group description.

Here are some of the most hilarious pet-shaming instances from the group.

1. This cat who is need of some shaming so that she behaves

“Ted had emergency surgery. Ted refuses to eat with the traditional e collar so we bought an alternative. I present to you Ted in Bread. Please shame Ted for refusing to accept a traditional e collar,” says the post.

2. This dog who hasn’t quite learned what is food and what, err, isn’t.

“My name is Bourbon and I eat my poop,” begins the long caption. Apparently. Bourbon’s disgusting habit was caught after his mom kept smelling the poop but couldn’t see it anywhere.

Then one day, she saw him eating something when there was no food around and right after his bathroom-time. His dad even tried to defend him, saying this cutie couldn’t have done such a thing.

“Shame me because I’m always trying to give kisses with poopy mouth,” ended the post.

3. This little thief who isn’t that good at hiding

This is George a 19-week-old Great Dane Puppy. His crime? He is a bed thief. He gets into his little brother’s bed and leaves his human mother worried as she looks around frantically, unable to find him.

4. This proud creator of this epic mess

While the other dogs have been quite naïve or unassuming in their crimes, this dog is proud of what he has done. Imagine coming home to this crime scene!

A commenter called this “indoor Christmas snow,” probably wasn’t a very fun snowfall for the dog-mom who had to clean this all up.

5. This adventurous cow

If you thought only dogs and cats can be mischievous pets then you were wrong. Case in point, this adventurous cow. According to the caption, her name is Ember and she somehow managed to get inside the hay rack where the cattle-feed is stored. It remains a mystery how or why could manage to do this.

They had to lift the rails over her to rescue her from the cage she created for herself.