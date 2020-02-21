Pet Owners Share Photos of Happy 'Kutris' after Gujarat Priest's Menstruating Women Slur

When Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji said that menstruating women who cook for their husbands would be reborn as bitches, little did he know that his "words of advice" would snowball into a social media trend. And hey, we're not complaining.

After a deeply misogynistic and problematic video of him bashing menstruating women went viral, people have begun sharing photos of their female dogs saying that they were fallen women in their previous lives and were therefore reborn as female dogs. But while the Swamiji intended it to be an insult, the Twitter posts show that being born as a dog isn't bad at all. Dogs are loyal. They're adorable. They're honest. And they're certainly not sexist. All they really care about is treats and belly rubs!

"A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as 'kutri' (bitch)" - these are his exact words.

He also said that people who eat food cooked by menstruating women would be born as oxen. The preacher also justified his stance saying these rules had been written in the shastras, and thus couldn't be broken. A local newspaper reports that having said that, he urges men to learn to cook before marriage. No, we aren't even kidding.

Soon after, Twitter and Facebook were flooded with adorable photos of cute dogs, whose innocent faces serve as a title reminder that it's high time we stopped using "dog" or a "bitch" as a derogatory term.





This is Ginni.

She was a woman in her past life.

Ginni used to cook for her husband while she was menstruating.

Now Ginni is born as Kutri and enjoying her life at fullest!

Be like Ginni 😁#misogyny https://t.co/v6gkIsF3x1 pic.twitter.com/8m3DhKA404

— Bharati Bhattacharya (@bharati2408) February 20, 2020

This is Lucy, a scholar who used to be knowledgeable in her previous life, used to cook while she was menstruating as she was an independent woman but her husband was counting his meal on her. Now Lucy is born as Kutri and enjoying her life at fullest as we cook for her. — Sangeeta Naik (@Madhunila) February 20, 2020







This is Ginu.

She was a woman in her past life.

Ginu used to cook for her husband while she was menstruating.

Once she cooked her husband and ate him as well.

Now Ginu is born as Kutri and enjoying her life at fullest.

Be like Ginu.

Credits for text: Mamta Jaswal pic.twitter.com/nd41aqCwfb

— Bastemin (@bastetmin) February 20, 2020

This women was cooking while menstruating in her past life. She's a bitch now. Too bad she wasn't warned about it earlier. #Gujaratgodman #kutri #godmanlogic pic.twitter.com/IrLRBSJ1xk — Caroline D'Cruz (@dcruz_caroline) February 19, 2020







This is Genie.

Genie was a woman in her past life.

Genie used to cook for her husband while she was menstruating.

Now Genie is born as Kutri and enjoying her life to the fullest.

Be like Genie!

😎😎#stopbeingapaininwomanslife

#keepurpatriachialthoughtsinurpocket pic.twitter.com/qr51Wy3CZn

— sushoma nagaraj (@sushomanagaraj) February 21, 2020

This is Rosie... She was a woman in her past life. Rosie used to cook for her husband while she was menstruating. Now Rosie is born as Kutri. Rosie is now enjoying a life of leisure and luxury. Be like Rosie! @Butterfly_Nirli @mishra_kasturi @priyankachopra @jyotsnadevi33 pic.twitter.com/TgZxJTDOBP — ActivistRomalogy (@ROMADASMOHAPAT2) February 20, 2020







This is #Maggie.

She was a woman in her past life.

Maggie used to cook for her husband while she was #Menstruating

Now Maggie is born as #Kutri & enjoying life sleeping & playing while others cook for her.

Be like Maggie!! #TheKutriLife

Share If U have a #Kutri in your life pic.twitter.com/uiuHJsoF3g

— shamina shafiq (@shaminaaaa) February 20, 2020

People carried on with the trend on Facebook: