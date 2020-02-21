English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
3-MIN READ

Pet Owners Share Photos of Happy 'Kutris' after Gujarat Priest's Menstruating Women Slur

Soon after, Twitter and Facebook were flooded with adorable photos of cute dogs.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 21, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
When Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji said that menstruating women who cook for their husbands would be reborn as bitches, little did he know that his "words of advice" would snowball into a social media trend. And hey, we're not complaining.

After a deeply misogynistic and problematic video of him bashing menstruating women went viral, people have begun sharing photos of their female dogs saying that they were fallen women in their previous lives and were therefore reborn as female dogs. But while the Swamiji intended it to be an insult, the Twitter posts show that being born as a dog isn't bad at all. Dogs are loyal. They're adorable. They're honest. And they're certainly not sexist. All they really care about is treats and belly rubs!

"A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as 'kutri' (bitch)" - these are his exact words.

He also said that people who eat food cooked by menstruating women would be born as oxen. The preacher also justified his stance saying these rules had been written in the shastras, and thus couldn't be broken. A local newspaper reports that having said that, he urges men to learn to cook before marriage. No, we aren't even kidding.

Soon after, Twitter and Facebook were flooded with adorable photos of cute dogs, whose innocent faces serve as a title reminder that it's high time we stopped using "dog" or a "bitch" as a derogatory term.








People carried on with the trend on Facebook:

