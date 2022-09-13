Pet Parents in Housing Societies Under Fire After Dog Attacks in Ghaziabad, Noida and Mumbai

After back-to-back pet dog attack incidents reported from Ghaziabad, Noida and Mumbai, a long-standing tussle has come to a head. Housing societies in cities have always had raging disagreement over pets, where they should be allowed and how pet owners should behave on common property. Feeding stray dogs has been a particular point of contention. In Ghaziabad, a child was bitten by a pet dog inside the lift of the housing society. CCTV footage showed the owner, who had the dog by the leash, not being visibly perturbed or helping the child even though he was evidently in pain.

In Noida, a man was attacked inside a lift by a pet dog, after which the boy who was with the dog had to drag it away. Disturbing visuals surfaced from Mumbai, when a Zomato delivery executive was bitten in his private parts by a pet dog, leaving him bleeding. Residents of the apartment and activists from Mumbai are quoted in a Midday report as saying that when dog owners are aware their dogs may be aggressive, it is their responsibility to muzzle and collar them.

These incidents have made pet dog attacks a primary talking point in housing society WhatsApp groups, stoking differences that have existed for a while.

so sad…

pet owners r responsible if dog bites… they should fix Leash if there pets r aggressive one. https://t.co/Kj4QPMGy9d — Mushtaq Ansari 🇮🇳#PotholeWarriors (@MushtaqAnsari80) September 6, 2022

Last few days we saw dogs bite humans in lift or near to lift

Some rules need to make about pets in society

And also fir against to pet owner must be added in rules https://t.co/lx14ZgjzVV — ankur singh (@ankursaaj) September 9, 2022

Do you mean nothing can be done? In both the cases, either dog or owner wasn't trained. Do we keep dog in society for dog's benefit or self benefit? If it's later then pet owners need to live in a private house because dog deserves better facilities. — Pankaj (@PankajRamanujan) September 11, 2022

She did wat she could ve done Holding the dog tight

Kids r no less in society.Whenever petowners take their pet out,kids tease the pets,yell around them, run,irritate them. Animals learn from human treatment towards them,that's the reason many pets r aggressive towards other kids — मंजुला_रामभक्त🙏🚩🚩🇮🇳 (@hindu_dna) September 6, 2022

It is easily resolvable. Dogs shouldn’t be allowed in the lifts. If society can afford, they can reserve a lift for pets and their owners. Agree, police and courts shouldn’t be burdened with such cases. Some simple rules in society can address this — Warrior Shetty (@warriorshetty) September 6, 2022

After the incidents in Noida and Ghaziabad, RWAs in the cities have started framing rules for pet owners, reported Moneycontrol. Pet owners, on the other hand, have refused to back down, calling these rules arbitrary and against the law.

