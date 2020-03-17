Pet Parents Share Photos Showing How Furry Friends Are Dealing with WFH Amid Coronavirus

As the whole world grapples with coronavirus, people around the globe are being forced to stay indoors in order to contain the quick spreading virus. But how are your furry friends dealing with the sudden change in routine?

At present, the coronavirus has claimed over seven thousand lives globally. Consequently, most organisations in India and abroad are allowing their employees to work from home in order to pave the way for social distancing.

Now while work from home may seem like a piece of cake, let us remind you, it is not. There are tons of distractions at home which may get in the way - like chores, or your pets! Your little furry friends might not really get the concept of work from home and is probably going to assume that you're on a leave. That also means they'll be bugging you all day for belly rubs and to play!

Now, people on social media are sharing how their pets are coping with their hoomans switching to work from home. And as expected, the results are hilarious!

My dog seems to be very pleased with the new work from home placement arrangement... thanks to my SDF hosts for approving it! #dogfriendly #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/lRObKZyCIL — carolyn alexander (@ocarolina) March 17, 2020

Day 1 of working from home: no work is being done because I don’t have my “work” computer. It’s currently being set up. And my dog is as needy as ever. 😑 pic.twitter.com/uVT1ETKzBW — Dana DeLucca (@danadelucca) March 17, 2020

Work from Home Day 1: I bashed my knee against the coffee table and yelped in pain. The dogs did not like my yelling and would like me to go back to work pic.twitter.com/hojSg4iRNA — Christopher Sawula (@csawula) March 17, 2020