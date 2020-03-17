English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

Pet Parents Share Photos Showing How Furry Friends Are Dealing with WFH Amid Coronavirus

Photo: Reddit and Twitter

People on social media are sharing how their pets are coping with their hoomans switching to work from home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 8:15 PM IST
As the whole world grapples with coronavirus, people around the globe are being forced to stay indoors in order to contain the quick spreading virus. But how are your furry friends dealing with the sudden change in routine?

At present, the coronavirus has claimed over seven thousand lives globally. Consequently, most organisations in India and abroad are allowing their employees to work from home in order to pave the way for social distancing.

Now while work from home may seem like a piece of cake, let us remind you, it is not. There are tons of distractions at home which may get in the way - like chores, or your pets! Your little furry friends might not really get the concept of work from home and is probably going to assume that you're on a leave. That also means they'll be bugging you all day for belly rubs and to play!

Now, people on social media are sharing how their pets are coping with their hoomans switching to work from home. And as expected, the results are hilarious!

mr belaur

Mr Belarus reporting for duty. Working from home? We got this! from r/aww

