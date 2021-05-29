PETA India Wants Amul to Switch to Producing Vegan Milk 'Instead of Wasting Resources'

PETA India and Amul appear to be in a conflict over milk - whether it is vegan plant-based or dairy, and what works best for the people of India. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has asked Amul to make a decision to switch to producing vegan milk. In a letter to Amul Managing Director RS Sodhi, PETA said the dairy cooperative society should get benefitted from the booming vegan food and milk market. “We would again like to encourage Amul to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market, instead of wasting resources trying to fight the demand for plant-based products that are only growing. Other companies are responding to market changes, and Amul can too," PETA India said.

Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

RS Sodhi, while replying to a tweet by Ashwini Mahajan, national co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch said, “Don’t you know dairy farmers are mostly landless. Your designs may kill their only source of livelihood. Mind it milk is in our faith, our traditions, our taste, our food habits an easy and always available source of nutrition."

Peta wants Amul to snatch livelihood of 100 mill poor farmers and handover it's all resources built in 75 years with farmers money to market genetically modified Soya of rich MNC at exhorbitant prices ,which average lower middle class can't afford https://t.co/FaJmnCAxdO— R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) May 28, 2021

RS Sodhi took further to Twitter to ask Peta if switching over to vegan milk will provide 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless, with a livelihood, and pay their children’s school fees, and how many people in India can actually afford lab manufactured milk. “Will they give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers (70% landless)? Who will pay for their children’s school fees? How many can afford expensive lab manufactured factory food made out of chemicals and synthetic vitamins?” Sodhi tweeted.

Peta in its letter to Sodhi cited a 2018 report by global food corporation Cargill which claims that demand for dairy products around the world is on the decline as dairy is no longer considered an essential part of a diet, reports Hindustan Times.

What is vegan milk?

Plant-based milk is the new rising trend in millenials, and those who are lactose intolerant. From almond and rice milk to soy to coconut beverages, options for non-dairy based milk has now started trending across the world and is making minor inroads in India as more companies offer soy-based or lactose-free milk.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here