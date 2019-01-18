Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm

“Traditional” masculinity is DEAD. The secret to male sexual stamina is veggies. 😉 pic.twitter.com/51DUsqzyO3 — PETA (@peta) January 16, 2019

Omg this is awful — Eve Olve 🇦🇲🇺🇸 (@eveolve1121) January 16, 2019

@peta This is why we mock you. — Anonymous Rant Bot (@AnonRantBot) January 16, 2019

I feel like there would be a lot more vegetarians on Earth if there wasn't the stigma of being associated with horseshit like this attached to it. #WednesdayWisdom — Diversity & Cecil (@dickandcomix) January 16, 2019

Delete your account. — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 16, 2019

You are a bunch of sick people. There are millions of people starving on this planet and here you are disrespecting and wasting what could be a poor child’s meal by tying it onto your (much much much smaller) genitals thinking it makes you wiser men. Never donating to you again. — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) January 16, 2019

Also, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You have children following your pages online. These sexual acts belong on an adult rated website, not Peta. You are filthy and disgusting. — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) January 16, 2019

Listen.

I have the softest of soft spots for animals.

I cry even when a cartoon bunny dies.

If I could, I'd rescue every single animal that needs help.



But you, PETA, you're a disgrace. I cannot and won't support you. — Barbara4u2c 🐿️ (@Barbara4u2) January 17, 2019

Also a NSFW warning would have been nice. — Nerdserker (@jessenovacek) January 16, 2019

Nutritionally wrong. Biologically wrong. Intellectually puerile. Morally reprehensible.

PETA: the dumbest a commercial can get. — K. Z. Howell (@KZ_Howell) January 17, 2019

I think I was just MeToo’d by a vegetable. https://t.co/g95waJZ9Lm — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 16, 2019

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) ad campaigns have almost always been highly controversial in order to grab the attention of their viewers. From getting celebrities to strip for posters and calendars to putting up huge posters of animal innards and offal to throwing red paint on people they catch wearing fur, the animals rights group is usually quite callous when it comes to other people. Their latest commercial, however, takes the cake, and naturally since it's a PETA ad, it's a carrot cake. Unfortunately, we mean that literally.Apparently riffing off the recent and much appreciated Gillette ad, which addressed the idea of toxic masculinity and called for a reevaluation of what it means to be a man, the PETA ad is a grotesque, nigh pornographic, travesty of the same. The ad was posted on the group's Twitter account, with the following caption: "Traditional" masculinity is DEAD. The secret to male sexual stamina is veggies.The ad itself shows different shots of men leering into the camera and flaunting large, phallic vegetables (like carrots, cucumbers, zucchini, and various gourds) attached to their groins and thrusting them forward, as a bass-heavy EDM track plays in the background. It is truly disturbing and while we'd recommend that you skip watching it, those interested can check it out below:As might have been expected, the ad has drawn almost universal condemnation, with people slamming it for its overt sexual suggestiveness, its exploitation of the movement to eradicate toxic masculinity and pretty much everything about it.People also pointed out that the group's social media handles are followed by children all over the world and that this kind of content was highly unsuitable for young viewers.And this last response pretty much encapsulated it best.