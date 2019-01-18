Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
Apparently riffing off the recent and much appreciated Gillette ad, which addressed the idea of toxic masculinity and called for a reevaluation of what it means to be a man, the PETA ad is a grotesque, nigh pornographic, travesty of the same.
The ad itself shows different shots of men leering into the camera and flaunting large, phallic vegetables (like carrots, cucumbers, zucchini, and various gourds) attached to their groins and thrusting them forward, as a bass-heavy EDM track plays in the background. It is truly disturbing and while we'd recommend that you skip watching it, those interested can check it out below:
“Traditional” masculinity is DEAD. The secret to male sexual stamina is veggies. 😉 pic.twitter.com/51DUsqzyO3— PETA (@peta) January 16, 2019
As might have been expected, the ad has drawn almost universal condemnation, with people slamming it for its overt sexual suggestiveness, its exploitation of the movement to eradicate toxic masculinity and pretty much everything about it.
Omg this is awful— Eve Olve 🇦🇲🇺🇸 (@eveolve1121) January 16, 2019
@peta This is why we mock you.— Anonymous Rant Bot (@AnonRantBot) January 16, 2019
I feel like there would be a lot more vegetarians on Earth if there wasn't the stigma of being associated with horseshit like this attached to it. #WednesdayWisdom— Diversity & Cecil (@dickandcomix) January 16, 2019
Delete your account.— Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 16, 2019
You are a bunch of sick people. There are millions of people starving on this planet and here you are disrespecting and wasting what could be a poor child’s meal by tying it onto your (much much much smaller) genitals thinking it makes you wiser men. Never donating to you again.— Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) January 16, 2019
People also pointed out that the group's social media handles are followed by children all over the world and that this kind of content was highly unsuitable for young viewers.
Also, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You have children following your pages online. These sexual acts belong on an adult rated website, not Peta. You are filthy and disgusting.— Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) January 16, 2019
Listen.— Barbara4u2c 🐿️ (@Barbara4u2) January 17, 2019
I have the softest of soft spots for animals.
I cry even when a cartoon bunny dies.
If I could, I'd rescue every single animal that needs help.
But you, PETA, you're a disgrace. I cannot and won't support you.
Also a NSFW warning would have been nice.— Nerdserker (@jessenovacek) January 16, 2019
Nutritionally wrong. Biologically wrong. Intellectually puerile. Morally reprehensible.— K. Z. Howell (@KZ_Howell) January 17, 2019
PETA: the dumbest a commercial can get.
And this last response pretty much encapsulated it best.
I think I was just MeToo’d by a vegetable. https://t.co/g95waJZ9Lm— Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 16, 2019
