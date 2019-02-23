PETA Slammed for Calling 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's Google Doodle 'Dangerous'

CRIKEY!



Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates #SteveIrwin, the legendary Australian wildlife advocate & TV personality whose bravery & passion opened the eyes of millions to the wonders of wildlife. 🐊



Explore the full slideshow Doodle here → https://t.co/z8PPgDaXfr pic.twitter.com/mGtpwSuqzL — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 22, 2019

#SteveIrwin was killed while harassing a ray; he dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile & wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business. Today’s #GoogleDoodle sends a dangerous, fawning message. Wild animals are entitled to be left alone in their natural habitats. https://t.co/9JfJiBhGLw — PETA (@peta) February 22, 2019

Shut the fuck up. — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) February 23, 2019

This ain't it chief — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 23, 2019

the thing is... you as a company don’t actually give a fuck about any of what you’re saying about Steve Irwin. You knew that by dragging a beloved dead man’s name through the mud, you’d get more eyes and clicks on your brand. Ya know what you’re doing. Rage marketing works. — Ryan Magee (@elirymagee) February 23, 2019

I wish Twitter had a dislike button. I would love to see how many dislikes that would get! — lil peeple (@TGingrich10) February 23, 2019

There have been few people who have done more for wildlife conservation and education than the Irwin family. You owe them an apology. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) February 23, 2019

Y'all can call him out when you drop the kill shelter you fund :) — Kellen (@captainkalvis) February 23, 2019

Steve Irwin was one of the most incredible man on the planet who spend his entire life of saving & rescuing wildlife animals before he passed away & has his own wildlife habitat & PETA has the nerve to criticize him. They need to apologize to his family & respect his legacy. pic.twitter.com/yURSa6uHo1 — Crystal Stephanie Rodriguez (@Crystalmia871) February 23, 2019

You’re like the kid who wasn’t invited to the party but came anyway and shat in the pool just to get a reaction — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) February 23, 2019

On Friday, Google commemorated what would have been world-famous conservationist and 'crocodile hunter' Steve Irwin's 57th birthday with a Google Doodle. While most loved the signature doodle celebrating Irwin who died after being pierced by a stingray barb, PETA came down hard on the the search engine.Sharing Google's doodle on Twitter, the animal rights organisation accused Google of sending a 'fawning' message regarding Irwin who "was killed while harassing a ray". PETA added that Irwin "dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile," and that he "wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business."It further added that wild animals should be left at peace in their natural habitats and that the doodle was "dangerous".In a long thread, PETA alleged that Irwin's actions were not in keeping with his message of wildlife conservation."A real wildlife expert & someone who respects animals for the individuals they are leaves them to their own business in their natural homes," it wrote.Taking the matter further, PETA wrote that it was "harassment" to drag animals including babies from their mothers around for TV talk shows and conferences and force them to perform on demand the way Irwin did. "Animals deserve to live as they want to, not as humans demand––the #GoogleDoodle should represent that,' the international NGO wrote.Following the post, the organisation got immensely trolled on Twitter with many asking them to just shut up. Many pointed put that Irwin and his family have done more for animal conservation that PETA ever did and demanded an apology.PETA is known for using shock value and controversy to further its cause and draw international attention toward animal cruelty and environmental abuse. However, this time, Irwin's fans seem to be bent upon getting an apology.