PETA Slammed for Calling 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's Google Doodle 'Dangerous'

PETA is known for using shock value and controversy to further its cause and draw international attention toward animal cruelty and environmental abuse.

Updated:February 23, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
On Friday, Google celebrated what would have been Steve Irwin's 57th birthday with a signature Google Doodle.
On Friday, Google commemorated what would have been world-famous conservationist and 'crocodile hunter' Steve Irwin's 57th birthday with a Google Doodle. While most loved the signature doodle celebrating Irwin who died after being pierced by a stingray barb, PETA came down hard on the the search engine.

Sharing Google's doodle on Twitter, the animal rights organisation accused Google of sending a 'fawning' message regarding Irwin who "was killed while harassing a ray". PETA added that Irwin "dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile," and that he "wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business."

It further added that wild animals should be left at peace in their natural habitats and that the doodle was "dangerous".







In a long thread, PETA alleged that Irwin's actions were not in keeping with his message of wildlife conservation.
"A real wildlife expert & someone who respects animals for the individuals they are leaves them to their own business in their natural homes," it wrote.

Taking the matter further, PETA wrote that it was "harassment" to drag animals including babies from their mothers around for TV talk shows and conferences and force them to perform on demand the way Irwin did. "Animals deserve to live as they want to, not as humans demand––the #GoogleDoodle should represent that,' the international NGO wrote.

Following the post, the organisation got immensely trolled on Twitter with many asking them to just shut up. Many pointed put that Irwin and his family have done more for animal conservation that PETA ever did and demanded an apology.

























PETA is known for using shock value and controversy to further its cause and draw international attention toward animal cruelty and environmental abuse. However, this time, Irwin's fans seem to be bent upon getting an apology.
