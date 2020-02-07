Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate after Realising He's Gay

With Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg inching ahead of his closest rival Bernie Sanders in Monday's Iowa caucus, the LGBTQIA+ community across the world is waiting for the official announcement. The reason being the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor would upon winning the caucus become the first openly gay Presidential candidate to win delegates. If he manages to make it till the end, Buttigieg would also be the first openly gay President of the United States.

But change is a much slower process it seems as an Iowan voter just proved. A video that has been going viral on the internet with nearly 4 million views shows an elderly Iowa caucus voter who had voted in support of Buttigieg asking to rescind her vote after she found out Buttigieg was gay and married to a man.

The woman, reported as just being named "Geert" on US media, allegedly did not KNOW that Buttigieg was in a same-sex relationship, despite a year's worth of almost intrusive media reportage on his sexuality as a well a Time magazine cover on the first openly queer Presidential candidate. She only found out after she had already cast her vote on Monday evening after which she instantly demanded to have her vote rescinded.

"Are you saying he has a same-sex partner?.. Are you kidding?" Geert seemed shocked at this brand new piece of information, can be heard saying in the video. When a person in the vicinity confirmed that Buttigieg was indeed gay, the woman said that she did not want anyone like that in the White House.

That is when Buttigieg's campaign precinct captain Nikki van den Heever who was on the other end of the awkward conversation tried to calmly reason with Geert and tell her that while he was gay, Buttigieg was also a fellow a human being. "The whole point of it is, though, he's a human being, right? Just like you and me, and it shouldn’t really matter," van den Heever said.

The caucus goer, nevertheless, stuck to her point and even cited the Bible for her reservations. "Why does it say in the Bible that a man should marry a woman then?" she asked.

Van den Heever, who was polite throughout the conversation, said, "I totally respect your viewpoint on this...but I think that we were not around when the Bible was written".

The indignant caucus goer then belligerently wondered why this piece of information was never "brought out before” and that she had "never heard it" (that Buttigieg was gay).

Not one to easily give, van den Heever continued to try and reason with the woman, asking her to "dig deep inside" and think about whether it should even matter if the President is a man or woman, homosexual or heterosexual as long as one believed in what they said. The volunteer's earnest words, however, seem to have fallen on deaf ears as Geert went on to say, "It all just went right down the toilet is where it just went".

Geert's caucus vote for Buttigieg may have been flushed but the incident frew a sea of support for Buttigieg. Many posted sarcastic tweets about Geert's unbelievable ignorance when it came to the candidate's sexuality - probably one of the most highlighted aspects of the former Afghanistan veteran's campaign.

#PeteButtigieg precinct captain in rural Iowa responds to a caucus-goer flipping out upon learning that he has a same-sex partner. It’s a masterclass in patience, persistence, and love. Bravo @nikkiheever #IowaCaucuses #cresco #howardcountyiowa pic.twitter.com/PhX7vRFh8X — Annabel Park (@annabelpark) February 4, 2020

Wait, hold the phone... Pete Buttigieg is gay? https://t.co/EKlEayc33F — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 4, 2020

In fact, not just Buttigieg but van den Heever was also roundly appreciated for her perseverance in the face of a hostile voter. Buttigieg himself complimented van den Heever, telling MSNBC later that he felt "proud" of the organizer volunteer who on his behalf "was speaking to her (Geert) and speaking to her with respect".

Buttigieg's victory, if he wins, will be a huge landmark for the LGBTQUI community not just in the US but across the world, many of whom suffer under homophobic laws. Buttigieg who is a former management consultant at Mckinsey & Company, Ivy Leaguer and former Rhodes Scholar as well as veteran recently appeared on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert where he inspired many youth who have trouble "fitting in", assuring them they too are part of the US and that they "belong to the country" just as the rest of Americans.

.@PeteButtigieg is the first LGBTQ person to win delegates in any presidential contest and he hopes this inspires people who feel unwelcome. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/7xeo9VDEUy — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 7, 2020

Buttigieg, who once wrote in his memoir that being a homosexual in politics was a "career death sentence", came out as gay in 2015 at age 33 after serving in the Navy in Afghanistan in 2014. He has been married to his partner Chasten Buttigieg since 2018.

In terms of policy positions, Buttigieg, who officially began his Presidential campaign in April 2019, is in favour of abolishing the US Electoral College, increased regulation on purchase of guns, increased focus on environmental issues as well as labour unions and public health insurance policy interventions.

