Pete Davidson is Jetting off to Space on Blue Origin Flight amid Kim, Kanye Drama

Pete Davidson, who’s recently been all over social media because of his role in the feud between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is jetting off to space. He will soon be flying to the edge of the beyond aboard billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spaceflight on its fourth human flight. Scheduled for March 23, the comedian will be accompanied by five others on the trip. The others on the flight will be Marty Allen, husband and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and Dr. George Nield, Blue Origin said. The flight, which is Blue Origin’s 20th mission, will take off from its Launch Site One in West Texas. It looks like Pete is certainly going to get some “space" from all the social media drama.

The same cannot be said of Twitter. They’re having a hard time believing all of this.

Breaking: Pete Davidson is going to space on next Blue Origin flightKanye 5 mins later: pic.twitter.com/EDRZjZne29 — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) March 14, 2022

Gonna be a weird week. 1. Kanye & Pete "Skete" Davidson text fighting2. Pete Davidson going to space on Blue Origin rocket3. Elon Musk wants to fight Putin for Ukraine4. China's Councillor of Media calls US politicians "Cowardly Wizards"We haven't done Monday afternoon yet. pic.twitter.com/2BusDDbZz1 — Ram Kanda (The Phantom of the Ottawa) (@ramkanda) March 14, 2022

I'm glad Jeff Bezos and Pete Davidson are going to space. I was beginning to lose hope in everything.— Ron Placone (@RonPlacone) March 14, 2022

POV: it’s 2022, Pete Davidson is going to space on a Blue Origin rocket. There’s a war going on between Russia & Ukraine. We just passed the 2 year anniversary of a world wide pandemic that has changed how we live life. 5 yrs ago, anyone reading this would’ve had an aneurism — Cait (@RockettLord) March 14, 2022

I don’t really have criticisms of Pete Davidson but he seems to consume an unlikely amount of cultural space— Baby Boy Monaghan (@babyboymonaghan) March 15, 2022

The drama between Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West reached new heights over this weekend. The Saturday Night Live star broke his silence on Kanye’s numerous attacks against Kim via text exchange with the rapper himself. In now-deleted screenshots shared by comedian Dave Sirus, who had previously shared Pete’s statement on Bob Saget’s death, Pete allegedly reached out to Kanye and offered to meet. The screenshots have been widely circulated on Twitter.

