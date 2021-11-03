Pete Davidson May Be Seeing Kim Kardashian and Everyone's Awaiting Their Turn to Date Him

Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have recently been pictured together on a rollercoaster holding hands. Their photos spread like wildfire and set the rumour mills rolling. The Internet, it’s safe to say, was not ready for this version of a parallel universe where Kardashian and Davidson may possibly be dating. The reactions and the memes have been relentless, with some pinning the two as the unlikeliest couple to come together this year, while others were bowled over by Davidson’s impressive “dating resume". A headline from Page Six which termed Kardashian’s arrival to New York City as her arrival to “Pete Davidson’s native NYC" also became the subject of a slew of memes. The pair first appeared together in the public eye in a set of pictures that showed them holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm, and hot takes aside, the two seem to be having fun.

A Twitter user asked the real question in all of this: “Is it possible that Pete Davidson is simply one of the twenty male active listeners in New York?" Another wrote, “There’s two type of people in the world: those who get the Pete Davidson thing and those who don’t," which about sums up the entire situation and people’s reactions to it.

what if God came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) November 1, 2021

Is it possible that Pete Davidson is simply one of the twenty male active listeners in New York?— Sloane Crosley (@askanyone) November 1, 2021

It’s just Pete Davidson 10 times pic.twitter.com/DP7U4PbGJ8— Steven W Skinner (@SkinnerSteven) November 2, 2021

New York? We don’t go there, that’s Pete Davidson’s city pic.twitter.com/SslsnXLhJA— SopranosWorld (@SopranosWorld) November 2, 2021

I see y’all need goofy Pete Davidson’s ability to reoccurringly date stunning stars translated. He almost certainly immediately reaches them on a deep, personal level where they’re uniquely, contrastly used to being superficially handled for imaging by men who commoditize them.— Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) November 3, 2021

“No one has ever been excited or happy to know this, but Pete Davidson is one of the nicest celebrities I’ve ever met," one Twitter user wrote, which led to many others sharing their stories of Pete Davidson being a genuinely nice person.

No one has ever been excited or happy to know this, but Pete Davidson is one of the nicest celebrities I’ve ever met— Georgia Shenk (@GeorgiaShenk) November 1, 2021

Met him in 2012 when he was an opener for Nick Cannon. Had to meet him cause he stole the show and knew he was gonna be a star. Super rad guy. Had us crying with laughter. pic.twitter.com/JcGSIufTMJ— Josh (@joshmicdrop) November 2, 2021

Also, this random person featuring in the photos of Kardashian and Davidson, for no reason, just trying to live their life, deserves a mention in the whole affair as well. “Today, all of my thoughts go to the random person who will be immortalized forever in this viral photo of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm," a Twitter user wrote.

today, all of my thoughts go to the random person who will be immortalized forever in this viral photo of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm pic.twitter.com/JNDHBKsddG— 𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@TimBarnes451) October 31, 2021

Earlier, in 2018, Pete Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande. They called it quits as their blossoming relationship fizzled out. They had first met on the sets of Saturday Night Live.

