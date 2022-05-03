Pete Davidson Stepped Aside for Kim Kardashian to be Photographed and Everyone Liked that

Heads turned and all attention was on Kim Kardashian as she stepped out with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson for the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. Not just this but netizens are also appreciating Pete after images and videos have surfaced where he can be seen moving aside so that Kim can be clicked solo. “I appreciate Pete Davidson Peaceing out while Kim does all the modeling work," wrote a Twitter user while sharing an image of the couple. While making a comparison with Kim’s ex-husband, another person wrote, “The way Pete Davidson stepped out of the way to let Kim be photographed by herself. Kanye could never."

For her Met Gala debut, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from the legendary actress-model’s 1962 performance of ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President,’ which has been on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!.

Kardashian completed her glamorous look with diamond drop earrings and a white fur jacket. “Well this is Marilyn Monroe’s dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962," Kardashian told Vogue correspondent La La Anthony on the red carpet. The dress that Kim wore to the Met Gala is reportedly worth USD 5 million (Rs 38 crore). The reality TV star also lost around 16 pounds (7kgs) in a week to fit into the ensemble.

This comes after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. The reality show star and the actor-comedian looked like the ultimate power couple as they made their way to the prolific dinner gathering. The Squid Squad star opted for a Prada suit which he matched with a pair of black Vans. He was seen sporting a pair of sunglasses.

