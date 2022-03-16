Pete Davidson Wrestling Kanye West in WWE 2K22 is Internet at its Peak

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson seems to see no end and netizens are now turning the public feud between the two into hilarious physical fights. Saturday Night Live star and comedian Pete is currently dating businesswoman Kim Kardashian who happens to be Kanye’s former wife. Kanye, who is now known as Ye, has been publicly dissing the comedian through his recent songs. Ye referred to Pete as a “d**k head” and shaded him in his feature for Fivio Foreign’s new single, City of Gods. Ye also threatened Pete on his recent track Eazy where he mentioned to “beat his ass.” Ye has also been leveling allegations against Kim regarding the custody of his four children.

Most recently Pete texted Ye and praised Kim’s parenting skills. According to screenshots of text messages sent by Pete to Ye, the comedian had said, “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” Pete also told Ye, “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Advertisement

Kanye West’s and Pete Davidson’s texts revealed ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/HxPrt3Ohxh— RapTV (@raptvcom) March 13, 2022

Amidst all the public drama that has been happening between the two, a gamer finally had Ye and Pete in their virtual avatars fighting each other in the released video game. The creator developed the celebrities in digital form as Ye was dressed in his red Donda tracksuit, complete with a black mask; while Pete was styled with his trademark blonde hair.

Their virtual fight took place in an appropriate backstage setting and they traded blows while Ye’s On Sight song played over the speaker. The video of the fight in the WWE 2K22 game was shared on Twitter. In the footage, Ye comically lifted Pete up for a powerbomb on the concrete floor to win the match.

Besides the virtual fights where users are letting their imagination go wild, there have been talks of a real physical fight between the two as well. YouTuber Jake Paul tweeted on Tuesday that he is willing to pay big money to get the two men to go toe-to-toe with one another and sort things out. Paul’s tweet read, “My official Most V promotions offer for Kanye West and Pete Davidson I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye and $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside. Money will be put in escrow before a six-round boxing match. Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted.”

My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete DavidsonI have $30m guaranteed for Kanye And $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside Money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Kim will soon be seen in upcoming reality show The Kardashians where viewers can expect new revelations regarding her relationship.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.