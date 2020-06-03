Petition Seeking Justice for Elephant Who Died Eating Cracker-filled Pineapple Has Nearly 50,000 Signatures

People have started an online petition on Change.org demanding justice for the pregnant elephant who became the victim of human cruelty on Tuesday.

The elephant had wandered into the village Kerala's Silent Valley Forest and was offered a pineapple stuffed with crackers by a local. When she chomped on it, the crackers burst in her mouth and eventually proved to be fatal after it grievously damaged her jaw.

An online petition has now been started to ensure that those who committed the heinous crime are brought to book.

"Perhaps a more important question to ask is why we hear so much about voiceless deaths, and not enough about prosecutions? Due to loopholes in the judicial system how many will actually end up being sentenced?" the petition, which has been started by Kamal Ganatra, reads. Ganatra hopes to get as many signatures as possible so that the Ministry of Law and Justice takes cognisance of it.



"The law in India does not assign long prison sentences to wildlife crime. Conviction of wildlife killing must receive a rigorous sentencing with hefty fines," Ganatra writes.

The tragic incident came to light when Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.

The elephant's demise triggered outrage on social media with several condemning those responsible for the attack.





This is not the first time that something like this has happened. A few weeks ago, two men in West Bengal were seen torturing an infant Gangetic dolphin on video. As per reports, cops were tracking the two men but no action had been taken.