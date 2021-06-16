Petition to Ban Jeff Bezos’ Reentry to Earth After Trip to Edge of Space Gets Close to 8K Signatures

A petition with close to 8,000 signatures has been doing the rounds of the internet suggesting that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos be denied re-entry to Earth after he jets off to space next month. Bezos, who is all set to fly out to the outer space along with his brother and two others as part of the first crewed flight on the Blue Origin rocket on July 20 has also been compared to Superman villain Lex Luthor. Named as ‘Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth,’ the petition on change.org page is addressed to Blue Origin, the rocket launch firm founded by Jeff Bezos. It has urged netizens to sign it which will help to increase pressure on the rocket firm to hinder Bezos from coming back on earth, Daily Mail reported.

Launched 5 days ago, the petition has been adding signatures to it every second and some of the suggestions have even asked that Bezos take Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg too with him! AT the time of writing the report, the petition was closing in on 8,000 signatures.

The petition, written in a tongue-in-cheek manner, says that “Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store, who is actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination."

“He’s also in bed with the flat earth deniers and this is the “only way they’ll allow him to leave the atmosphere."

Created by petitioner Jose Ortiz, the petition further says that Bezos is “in cahoots with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar".

Ortize’s petition also summarises that “billionaire’s should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there."

Bezos, his brother Mark and two other space tourists will fly off up to the Kármán line, an imaginary boundary 62 miles (100 kilometers) above sea level in a space capsule catapulted by the Blue Origin rocket, where space begins. The rocket will lift off from Blue Origin’s West Texas launchpad and Bezos and his companions will feel the force of the climb and the pull of Earth’s gravity, three times stronger than normal. In space, Bezos and his companions will be weightless for about three minutes.

