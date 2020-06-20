Petition to Change the Name of Columbus, Ohio to 'Flavourland' Has Over 12,000 Signatures

The past weeks of consistent protest against the intersectional racism inherent in the United States of America (USA) is bringing a lot of required changes. One of these changes is the removal of the statues of Christopher Columbus.

After Columbus, Ohio’s Mayor announced that the Columbus statues of the city will also be removed, a petition has been created on Change.org pushing for renaming the city’s name altogether.

The description of the post read: “Columbus is an amazing city, but one whose name is tarnished by the very name itself. Its namesake, Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That's not exactly a proud legacy”.

The petitioner also has a new name in mind – Flavourland. Tyler Woodbridge, who started the petition explained about the importance of the name.

“The new name is twofold. For one, it honors Central Ohio's proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation's largest test markets for the food industry. Secondly, cheflebrity Guy Fieri was born in Columbus, so naming the city in honor of him (he's such a good dude, really) would be superior to its current nomenclature, (sic)” he said.

https://www.change.org/p/mayor-ginther-columbus-city-council-change-the-name-of-columbus-ohio-to-flavortown?recruiter=7952210&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=tap_basic_share&recruited_by_id=5e426d40-a83a-11e6-9060-add9ca63c063

The goal of the petition is to raise 15,000 votes in favour. As of the time of writing, the petition had already garnered the support of 12,666 votes.



One of the supporters wrote why they signed the petition. He simply said, “I live in Columbus. I wish I lived in Flavourland”.



