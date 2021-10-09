Petrol Pump Attendant's Daughter Gets into IIT, Gets Warm Wishes from IOC Chairman

Success knocks the door of those who are diligent and consistently devoted. The way to accomplish in life is not about being rich and affluent, it takes grit and determination. An inspiring story shared by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya recently, is a testament to the same. On Twitter, Vaidya introduced the world to Arya Rajagopalan, who is the daughter of a petrol pump attendant. In a short but moving tale, he reveals how she went beyond just academic excellence to get admission in one of India’s premier institutes, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Arya’s father has been working as a petrol pump attendant for nearly two decades now. Arya is a proud graduate from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), and is now headed to join one of the most prestigious colleges in the country. She will be now pursuing MTech in Petroleum Engineering. In a tweet, Vaidya shared the good news which delighted and inspired several netizens. He also shared a photo of the proud father and his daughter, taken at a petroleum pump. The IOC Chairman said Arya has made everyone at the company proud with her determination and dedication.

Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil's customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur. All the best and way to go Arya! pic.twitter.com/GySWfoXmQJ — ChairmanIOC (@ChairmanIOCL) October 6, 2021

The inspiring feat has left social media users in awe of Arya’s achievement and her father’s consistent effort over the years.

The young student, who is earning plaudits from all corners, also received a word of praise from Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, who congratulated her.“Arya Rajagopalan has done her father Sh Rajagopalan Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud. This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration and role models for Aspirational New India,”wrote Puri in a tweet.

Heartwarming indeed.Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud. This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India. My best wishes.@IndianOilcl https://t.co/eiU3U5q5Mj pic.twitter.com/eDTGFhFTcS— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 6, 2021

Speaking to Republic, Arya’s father extended his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Arya towards the people who sent their best wishes to them. Signing off, he also expressed the hopes he has pinned for his daughter’s future. "It would be wonderful if my daughter gets placed in Indian Oil Corporation, the same company I worked for since 2005," Mr. Rajagopalan was quoted as saying.

