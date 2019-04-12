PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, He Whines About Having to Follow Indian Laws

PewDiePie, that most assured of social media parasiticals, has been quivering of late.His throne, built (much like the one in Westeros which we obsess about) on invalidating other people groups, has been at peril. Him and T-Series have been having a subscriber war of late. And as stereotypes are wont to do, T-Series turns to the letter of the law and PewDiePie turns to soft-hued racism.Not perhaps recognizing that the number of Bollywood fans outnumber neo-Nazi fetishists, Felix Whatshisname proceeded to inflame social media narratives with quasi-racist bovine excreta and other things caucasian demagogues care about. He launched campaigns begging you to care while asserting he didn't, and other things which you have too many other things to do than worry about.When he first lost out to T-series in being the most subscribed channel, PDP did the classy white supremacist thing and ignored people saying maybe non-White lives (views) matter. When the chorus grew into a crescendo, he capitulated with the kind of conglaturatory video to T-Series that makes the Mean Girls think you've gone too far.As noted by Bar&Bench, "The Delhi High Court has directed YouTube to remove two songs published by Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie from its platform. The interim order was granted by a Single Judge Bench of Justice Jayant Nath in a suit preferred by T-Series owner Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd., seeking to permanently restrain Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, from uploading the songs titled ‘T-Series Diss Track/Bitch Lasagna’ and ‘Congratulations’."And then there was the obvious reactionary video response, in which my favourite line is "Imagine if YouTube complies with this Indian law and judgement and removes PewDiePie's videos" followed by much eyebrow waggling and subtle racism:Imagine Indians and their opinions/laws/judegements actually having to matter.