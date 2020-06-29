PewDiePie Backs Jenna Marbles, Says She Was 'Bullied' into Quitting YouTube Post Blackface Backlash

Swedish YouTuber star PewDiePie aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg is one of the most subscribed YouTubers out there. He recently came in support of fellow YouTuber Jenna Marbles, who has decided to quit the platform due to blackface controversy.

In a message on his YouTube channel, PewDiePie wrote that Jenna was "one of the most genuinely good people” on YouTube and she had to quit due to "bullying".

PewDiePie added that Jenna had moved on from the platform for "mistakes that happened 8-10 years ago".

Jenna had taken part in a blackface skit in 2011 where she had apparently shamed women and had performed a racist rap. This video had resurfaced online some time back with netizens calling for action.

As an answer to the backlash, Jenna had uploaded a final YouTube video announcing that she would be leaving the video-sharing site. In the 11-minute-long video, Jenna said she wanted to be accountable about her actions and hence was taking some time off.

"I’m ashamed of things I’ve done and said in my past - but, it’s important," she said adding, "I think I'm just going to move on from this channel for now. I don't know if that's forever. I don't know how long it's going to be... I'm just going to stop for now".

The 30-year-old Swedish star said:

"These actions reflect in no way who she is and the content she makes today, anyone who watches her can see that. Some things were more leviant [sic] a few years ago — that’s not to say it was right, but where the line is drawn from the past and today seems non existent. I thought the point was to learn from your mistakes and do better? We all have problems in our past, no one in the world is perfect".