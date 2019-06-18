PewDiePie Explaining Why Keanu Reeves Has Taken Over Internet All Over Again is a Must Watch

Almost nine years ago, a picture of Keanu Reeves went viral on social media where Keanu Reeves, the internet's latest boyfriend, can be sitting on a roadside bench, eating a sandwich and looking miserable. Poor Keanu, little did he know that he would go on to become one of the best and oldest memes on social media. Don't call yourself a millennial if you haven't seen the sad Keanu memes yet.

There's a reason why Keanu Reeves has managed to retain his position as the most favourite star. Remember that video where Keanu is asked about what happens to people when they die? His answer was so innocent that it broke our hearts. He said that when people die, the people that love us miss us. This is probably the sweetest thing we've come across.

Even PewDiePie, whose claim to fame was trolling people in videos, couldn't lay a finger on him. In a video uploaded on YouTube, PewDiePie breaks down why the people love Keanu and why he's breaking the internet all over again.

According to PewDiePie, the Keanu Effect is due to a number of factors - for example, he always knows what to say when. Secondly, he has been around for a while. And by "a while", we mean a few centuries. Watch the four other reasons here:

He also talks of Keanu's tragic past in the video and how he has managed to keep going in the face of everything he has been through. Despite adverse circumstances, he has managed to remain one of the most generous and humble individuals the world has come across. A true gentleman, without a doubt.

Also, did you know that he donated eighty percent of his earnings from the Matrix series? His sister had been diagnosed with leukaemia and she was cured; he ensured that his hard-earned money went to a good cause. And the best part is, Keanu never publicizes the work he does for charity.

In fact, PewDiePie too imbibed some of Keanu Reeves' goodness and decided to donate for the same cause. Honouring Reeves and following the “Keanu effect”, PewDiePie also made donations towards a luekaemia charity.