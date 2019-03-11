English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme
While it has been all fun and games for the community until now, the viral movement hit an ugly roadblock when photos of vandalism of World War II memorial in Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza first surfaced on Reddit.
Image credit: u/Jahoe / Reddit | PewDiePie / YouTube
"Subscribe to PewDiePie" - an online movement, a viral meme of sorts was kick-started by the Swedish gamer PewDiePie's fans worldwide ever since the news of Noida-based music label company T-Series set to dethrone the most-subscribed channel on YouTube hit the Internet.
Fans have since rallied in support of Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie by buying billboard ads, distributing pamphlets in a bid to keep the gamer at top spot.
Mr Beast, another popular content creator even showed up at Super Bowl game - all with the same message - "Subscribe to PewDiePie."
Recently, when Bhushan Kumar, the super boss at T-Series made a plea to Indian audiences to subscribe to his music company's channel on YouTube, Pewds' fans responded to his video-tweet with the same message over and over again.
While it has been all fun and games for the community until now, the viral movement hit an ugly roadblock when photos of vandalism of a World War II memorial in Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza surfaced on Reddit.
Chalked with the message "Subscribe to PewDiePie," the act of defacing the war memorial was condemned by the locals, reported Independent.
Originally posted by user Jahoe, the vandalism was instantly met with a thumbs down from the Reddit community.
"No better way to help your favorite celebrity than by being a spoiled, disrespectful imbecile in his name, I guess," wrote one user.
"Isn’t his fan base mostly children/teens? It makes more sense to think that a kid did something like this," wrote another.
"Any time I've heard anyone spout the whole "Subscribe to pewdiepie" thing they've been a total and complete f***wit. I'm going to assume based on how sh**ty this is and how awful the writing looks that it's a legitimate fan," said another.
"I get that if you're defacing a WWII memorial you probably don't have the best judgement in the first place but like....why this? Is 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' literally the most interesting thing you can think of? This must be some middle schooler's dumbass prank," responded another in another Reddit thread.
Previously, PewDiePie fans hacked a section on Wall Street Journal's website to post messages in support of the Swedish YouTuber.
The 29-year-old celebrity's supporters had also hacked printers that spat out a message encouraging people to subscribe to the Internet star and unsubscribe from T-Series.
PewDiePie and T-Series have been embroiled in a months-long subscriber battle on the video-sharing platform.
The gamer, who has been #1 on YouTube since December 2013, is barely ahead of the music company and may lose this battle soon.
Someone has been defacing the WWII Memorial in Cadman Plaza with PewDiePie graffiti from r/Brooklyn
