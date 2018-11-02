English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PewDiePie Fans in Bangladesh Have Taken to the Streets to Destroy T-Series in YouTube War
'You India, you lose.'
Image credits: Rokonujjam Konok / Facebook
Loading...
Kids in Dhaka, Bangladesh clearly do not want an Indian YouTube channel to take over PewDiePie.
For the uninitiated, the world's most subscribed YouTuber - Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, has been seriously upset ever since the news of T-Series, an Indian music record label and film production company, inching closer to taking the number #1 spot on the video-sharing platform.
This development has rattled the entire YouTube community, including Pewds, who is taking regular digs at the music company, even releasing a diss track on T-Series recently. But while it is only fun and games for the gamer, his "9-year-old" fans have taken the battle to next level and are taking to streets to urge college and school kids to subscribe to their beloved YouTuber.
Rokonujjam Konok, a Facebook user and a student, took to his account to share the deets of his unusual campaign with his friends in Mirpur.
They went around distributing the 'pewds' posters and asking people to subscribe to the YouTube channel. This is when someone asked these kids "Uh tomra pewdiepie er ki hou? (How are you related to pewdiepie?)"
Their response was: Fans!
Yep, that's how much Pewdipie fandom has spread in Bangladesh.
"The second guy was a bit clueless but the coolest thing was that he actually then handed us his own phone and told us to go to YouTube and subscribe to pewds from his phone. Really this is working. We are doing our part and you should too. Remember YOU INDIA , YOU LOSE," Konok wrote on his Facebook account.
Konok also shared a video of him sticking the poster on trees and poles which read - "For the sake of memes, smash subscribe to Pewdiepie. Join the 9yr old army."
Earlier on Monday, Konok printed 100 posters and made the announcement about the campaign on his Facebook page.
A page about games and memes also informed netizens about the unusual event.
Redditors were intrigued too.
Currently, Pewdiepie is ahead of T-Series by a hair's breadth.
29-year-old Pewds has held the top position on YouTube since December 22, 2013. 1776 days to be precise.
For the uninitiated, the world's most subscribed YouTuber - Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, has been seriously upset ever since the news of T-Series, an Indian music record label and film production company, inching closer to taking the number #1 spot on the video-sharing platform.
This development has rattled the entire YouTube community, including Pewds, who is taking regular digs at the music company, even releasing a diss track on T-Series recently. But while it is only fun and games for the gamer, his "9-year-old" fans have taken the battle to next level and are taking to streets to urge college and school kids to subscribe to their beloved YouTuber.
Rokonujjam Konok, a Facebook user and a student, took to his account to share the deets of his unusual campaign with his friends in Mirpur.
They went around distributing the 'pewds' posters and asking people to subscribe to the YouTube channel. This is when someone asked these kids "Uh tomra pewdiepie er ki hou? (How are you related to pewdiepie?)"
Their response was: Fans!
Yep, that's how much Pewdipie fandom has spread in Bangladesh.
"The second guy was a bit clueless but the coolest thing was that he actually then handed us his own phone and told us to go to YouTube and subscribe to pewds from his phone. Really this is working. We are doing our part and you should too. Remember YOU INDIA , YOU LOSE," Konok wrote on his Facebook account.
Konok also shared a video of him sticking the poster on trees and poles which read - "For the sake of memes, smash subscribe to Pewdiepie. Join the 9yr old army."
Earlier on Monday, Konok printed 100 posters and made the announcement about the campaign on his Facebook page.
A page about games and memes also informed netizens about the unusual event.
Redditors were intrigued too.
Currently, Pewdiepie is ahead of T-Series by a hair's breadth.
29-year-old Pewds has held the top position on YouTube since December 22, 2013. 1776 days to be precise.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dubai: Pakistan Win by 6 Wickets
- Here is What Nick Jonas Has Planned for Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Sangeet
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- I Quit so That I Can Focus on Preparing Bajrang for Olympic Gold: Yogeshwar Dutt
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin With Puja; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...