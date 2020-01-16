PewDiePie, Father of 102 Million '9-Year-Olds', Abandons His Children to Go on a YouTube Break

Looks like our April Fools' prank has come to reality but then we all had seen it coming. Didn't we?

"I am taking break from YouTube. Next year. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind, I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm feeling very tired. I don't know if you can tell. Just so you know, early next year I'll be away for a little while. I'll explain that later, but I wanted to give heads up," Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie announced in a video last year.

Although YouTube's biggest content creator didn't really want to take a break from the platform that catapulted him to international fame, the gamer and comedian admitted in a video on Wednesday that it was time to step away from the daily hustle.

“The truth is, I don’t wanna go on break. The truth is, I love making videos. I just feel like I need to do this. I need to do this, so one last LWIAY!” PewDiePie said.

Pouring himself a drink, the Swede expressed his gratitude to his Bro Amry or the "9-year-olds" as he calls them. "I want to say thank you for watching my videos, it makes me happy. Cheers to you."

Stressing on the fact that he needed to "cool down" a bit in the video titled "It's been real, but I'm out!", he continued: “One thing I really realized is like, I love making videos, and I love interacting with you guys,” he continued. “It’s really fun. But I think this year, there’s just been so much piling up that I’m like, ‘I should probably just cool down for a bit.’ And then, we’ll come back with 10,000 percent!”

2019 had rather been an eventful year for the YouTuber with 102 million subscribers. PewDiePie married his longtime girlfriend and former YouTuber Marzia Bisognin (CutiePieMarzia), brought Minecraft game to life with wildly popular series, even had his house robbed among many other things.

But perhaps it was his online beef with Noida-based music production company T-Series that kept him on his heels for quite a bit in 2019.

Incidentally, PewDiePie launched his YouTube career a decade ago in 2010 with "Let's Play" series of action and horror video games.

Upon his announcement to step aside from hectic YouTube routine, his fans felt a lot of feelings. Here are a few comments from his last upload.

PewDiePie: takes a break

Me : "He was like a father to me"

Pewds: “I’m taking a break”

Also pewds the next day: “I did an oopsie”

Pewdiepie: I'm not quitting

Pewdiepie: Last seen 8 years ago

Pewds: “This Is Great, What Else Can I Say?”

Everyone: Sweating Vigorously

(Headline h/t)

