PewDiePie Met Saiman Says, the 'Indian PewDiePie' But the Internet Thinks its Photoshopped

Several Internet users speculated that PewDiePie meeting up with Saiman Says could be the result of expert editing skills by the Indian YouTuber. But is the image really photoshopped?

Anurag Verma

May 2, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
PewDiePie Met Saiman Says, the 'Indian PewDiePie' But the Internet Thinks its Photoshopped
Image tweeted by Saiman Says /@HiSaimandar.
"The crossover we never knew we wanted."

Indian PewDiePie just got to meet the OG PewDiePie, the second-most subscribed YouTuber in the world and their fans couldn't have asked for more.

It all began when Saimandar Waghdhar aka Saiman Says, a vlogger, comedian, and a meme reviewer from India, recently flew all the way to Southwick Beach in UK, the location where the T-Series diss track - "B*tch Lasagna" (now banned) by Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie was filmed, to show support to the #2 YouTuber.

Titled "PewDiePie, I’m coming for you!!! (meet me please)," Saiman says, (geddit?) how “Life has been for me. I used to watch B**ch Lasagna 399 times in a day and now I cannot even watch it once back in India.”

"I planned this holy pilgrimage because B*tch Lasagna got banned in India."



Of course, it was all part of a gag and Saiman Says was actually in the UK for work and just fancied his chances to meet PewDiePie. Or so we thought.

But just when the YouTube community and fans believed it was some usual online banter, Saiman Says took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to share a photo, something that came as a surprise to all.

"The most humble man I've ever met. Thank you @pewdiepie for inspiring creators around the world," Saiman wrote in his tweet.




Loyal fans were in a state of shock (understandably) and expressed their feelings on the microblogging site.
















But is Saiman Says' Twitter (and Insta) post photoshopped? Many, many Internet users speculated that the two meeting up could be the result of expert editing skills by the Indian YouTuber.







Just when netizens donned the detective hat, PewDiePie busted the mystery by sharing a different photo with Saiman Says with his 17 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Met up with blueshirt guy, new friendship made.

A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie) on



The meet-up also inspired memes on the web.




But how are the two connected you ask?

For months, the then world's most subscribed YouTube channel run by PewDiePie was involved in a YouTube subscriber beef with T-Series, a music production company based out of Noida in India. He also released two diss tracks ("B*tch Lasagna" and "Congratulations") roasting T-Series, which did not go down well with the music company and the Delhi High Court in India directed YouTube to remove both the songs published by PewDiePie on his channel, for the songs were deemed "racist" and "defamatory."

However, Pewds' fans from all across the globe, including India, did every bit to keep the gamer on his throne and launched the "Subscribe to PewDiePie" meme worldwide.



This was when Saiman Says made a parody video of him buying billboards in Mumbai - exacting MrBeast's support video for PewDiePie, who had first bought a bunch of billboards in North Carolina and turned them into advertisements asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.

This caught Pewds' attention and Saiman Says received the shout out of his life from the famous YouTuber.
