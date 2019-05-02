English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PewDiePie Just Tried Khakra and Jeera Soda, Wants to Come to India to Write a 'Sorry' Song
PewDiePie, who is famous for reviewing viral Internet memes, just reviewed bhakarwadi, Khakra, and soan papdi and he seemed to have liked them. Yes, you read that right.
Screenshot from video posted by Saiman Says on YouTube.
PewDiePie, who is famous for reviewing viral Internet memes, just reviewed bhakarwadi, Khakra, and soan papdi and he seemed to have liked them.
Not kidding.
Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie may have lost a lot of following back in India after he released two "racist" diss tracks (now banned) during his sub war with T-Series. But some desi fans have stuck by him - one such happens to be Saimandar Waghdhar aka Saiman Says.
The Indian vlogger, comedian, and a meme reviewer recently travelled to UK and met up with the second-most subscribed YouTuber in the world. Fans of both the PewDiePies - the Swedish and Indian, couldn't wrap their heads around such announcement and believed it could be the result of expert photoshopping skills after Saiman shared a photo with his fans.
However, a video posted on Thursday on Saiman Says' channel put all the speculations to rest when PewDiePie appeared in it and tried some Indian snacks.
"The thing is, I never thought this would happen so I do not have anything in mind," Saiman Says. "You said you'd have snacks for me," PewDiePie responds.
Saiman then hands him a packet of bhakarwadi (Marathi snack).
"Bhakaru... bhakar... bhakarwadi," PewDiePie gets it right the third time and proceeds to try the Indian cuisine. "I like that. It's kind of cinnamon-y. I would rate them 4 out of 5," the #2 YouTuber admits.
Bhel is what PewDiePie tries next when Saiman Says pops in a cheeky question that leaves them both in splits.
"Do you plan on coming to India?" asks Saiman.
After a burst of laughter, Saiman assures to provide him security and PewDiePie agrees on the proposal.
"I'll come to India. I'll shoot another song there. My redemption song. It'll be a sad, sorry India song. Like a ballad," PewDiePie reveals jokingly.
The unexpected collab had the YouTube community cheering.
"this might be my favorite collab he's ever done i love how casual it is. he has edgar with him it's like he just ran into you while he was walking his dog"
"Ending was great! the whole video reminded me of YT back in the day, just some peeps hanging out making a video together!"
"Thank you for this!!! I'm smiling throughout the whole video! I wish I can give multiple likes so I can give you a million!"
"1st Marathi Youtuber collaboration with YouTube King PewDiePie"
"Avengers is the most ambitious crossover in history. Saiman: hold my jeeru soda"
Saimandar was one of the rare YouTubers from India who supported PewDiePie in his "Subscribe to PewDiePie" global campaign against T-Series, when the music production label posed threat to the then #1 YouTuber in the world.
His support video caught Pewds' attention and Saiman Says channel blew up in no time.
However, the gamer from Sweden has pulled plug from one of the biggest memes on the Internet after it snowballed into an ugly affair.
In a video posted on Sunday, PewDiePie addressed the mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand and how his meme was used in a hateful act.
"To have my name associated with something so unspeakably vile has affected me in more ways than I've let shown. I just didn't want to address it right away, and I didn't want to give the terrorist more attention," PewDiePie said in Sunday's video.
"I didn't want to make it about me, because I don't think it has anything to do with me. To put it plainly, I didn't want hate to win. But it's clear to me now the "Subscribe to PewDiePie" movement should have ended then," he added.
