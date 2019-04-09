English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PewDiePie Mocks Petition to Ban Him from YouTube, Calls Racism Accusations 'Defamatory'
PewDiePie countered the allegations of instances in which he had been accused of propagating white supremacy and called them baseless and 'defamatory'.
Felix responds to the petition which has gathered over 77,000 signatures. (Source: YouTube/PewDiePie)
Days after a petition against Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, accusing him of promoting white supremacy on the video streaming website, the viral YouTube content creator has responded to the insinuations.
Titled "Ban PewDiePie", the 17-minute long video is a tirade against the change.org petition that was floated by Maria Ruiz last week in response to the YouTuber's alleged connection to the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand in March.
The petition referred to PewDiePie as a creator of white supremacist content and called for a blanket ban on the game commentator from YouTube. In response, Felix has called the petition 'defamatory' and baseless, adding that the petitioners had evidence to substantiate the claims that were made.
Mocking the petition, Felix started the video with "Aw, frig, not a petition!" He went on to mockingly say that he should delete his account now that there was a petition against him. "I might as well start finding a new job because petitions are the most effective way to make a change in the whole world" he said sarcastically.
Felix went to counter the allegations of instances in which he had been accused of propagating white supremacy. Some of them, according to the Felix, were fake and didn't happen at all, while the others he explained by saying that hey happened a long time ago.
Defending the "joke" about 2 Indian men whom he had paid using Fiverr to hold up an anti-Semitic sign, Felix said that that was "obviously" him trying to make a point. ‘It was so obviously me trying to come up with the most horrific sentence I could think of… because people were literally doing anything and it was proving a point," he said.
He also listed out all the charity work he had been doing and defended accusations of racism by saying, "If I was a racist...then why would we raise $600,000 (£450,000) for wells in Africa?’
You can watch the full video on PewDiePie's YouTube channel, which currently has over 92,894,877 subscribers.
The response comes after Maria Ruiz's petition, which called for putting a stop to normalizing white supremacy on the internet and referred to PewDiePie's channel as hotbed of fomenting white-supremacist ideas, gathered over 77,000 signatures.
Meanwhile, fans of the YouTuber have not taken well to the news of the petition. In fact, a reactionary petition seeking a ban on Ruiz was started shortly after her own petition and has been trending online.
This is not the first time that the Swedish content-creator has faced flak for racism and white-supremacist content. In 2017, US's Wall Street Journal uncovered nine videos and clips of the Swede in which he can allegedly be seen displaying anti-Semitic and racist content.
And now, after the Christchurch shooter in New Zealand who opened fire in two mosques and killed at least 50 people, revealed himself to be a fan of PewDiePie, many have started to question his act.
