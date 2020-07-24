PewDiePie Reacts to Old Video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Can't Believe He'd Die By Suicide'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death about a month ago has become the subject of much speculation, and the starting point for talking about nepotism in Bollywood.

PewDiePie, the Swedish YouTube sensation, posted a video recently reacting to an old video about Sushant Singh Rajput, late on Thursday night.

Titled, 'Reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput', he starts it off with a disclaimer: "I won't pretend to know who he was, and say I was the biggest fan," he says. "But I heard about him recently and looked him up, felt he was a cool dude," and adds how he wanted to know more about him, and mentions that he knows about his death.

He starts the video by Googling Sushant Singh Rajput, and calls him a 'commercially successful actor in Bollywood,' listing out some of his movies like Kai Po Che and Chicchore.

The video he reacts to is an old video posted by Brut India in June, where Sushant Singh Rajput addressed a group of IIT students back in 2016. In the video, Sushant talks about his life as an engineer and how he got into movies and what his life has been since.

PewDiePie, while watching the video finds it really relatable, saying, "Hey, this guy, just like me, did engineering." When Sushant Singh Rajput talks about success, PewDiepie weighs in and says, "People put way too much importance on success."

“The biggest lie was… money plus recognition is equal to happiness," says Sushant Singh Rajput in the video.

PewDiePie agrees and says that while money obviously pays your rent and bills, money in excess doesn't automatically mean happiness, even when people dream of being super rich.

He ends up summing up the video at the end by saying, "He's such a smart guy, and the message in this video is so strong as well. It's so strong that I wholeheartedly believe it."

"It really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age," he adds.

Going into the controversy about his death by suicide, PewDiePie says he won't dive into the the details of his death and this was just a video tribute-ing him, but he says that, "He just had this thing about living in the moment. He wouldn't die by suicide if he had this mindset," then clearing that this video is from a couple of years ago (2016) and a lot must have transpired by then for him to take this drastic step.

You can watch the full video below:

After the video came out, Indians on Twitter trended #pewdiepie and #felix and mentioned how PewDiePie has been more respectful in talking about Sushant Singh Rajput than many of his co-actors or Bollywood industry folk.

Pewdiepie - a guy who didn't know who Sushant was, spoke about him way more respectfully than most people. #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/bVUemZhxkM — Somya Upadhyay (@otpthoschei) July 23, 2020

This video from #pewdiepie is beautiful, the fact that two people from different countries who made it to the top, on their own owing to their talent and hardwork, can have such similar experiences, inspite of the cultural differences is insightfulRIP #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/fEpRt1SqB8 — Harshit Saxena (@_harshitsaxena) July 23, 2020

I've stayed quiet on this as it's a sensitive topic. But today, #Pewdiepie said the same what I've felt all along. A person with that mentality just couldn't go like this, that too without even leaving a note. I really really hope for a CBI investigation. 🙏#SSRDidntCommitSuicide pic.twitter.com/WaNCeluJuw — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) July 23, 2020

#pewdiepie made a beautiful video on Sushant Singh Rajput Indians to #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/Z3G1LRY8xo — Razatistic (@razatistic) July 23, 2020

If you noticed there was no merch ad at the end, he put the advertising off for the video and whatever #pewdiepie said was from his heart, none of the Indian youtubers have made a tribute video yet, This shows this guy has no ego. Thanks pewds for raising the voice. pic.twitter.com/cNfQcE6DT6 — Ayush Shukla (@ayush_utd1) July 23, 2020

Even the world's most successful YouTuber is sayin that Sushant can't commit suicide 🙃!Sushant 💔, please come back, please.#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/eLibfTr10M — Being evil has a price 😈 (@evil_price) July 23, 2020

Earlier in June, PewDiePie had mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput in a video, and said “I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending. It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace.”