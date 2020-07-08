PewDiePie Reacts to TikTok Memes by Indians After Government Bans Chinese Apps

Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie popular for his gaming channel and commentary videos has reacted to Indian government's move to slash 59 Chinese apps that were listed on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store. The move came in the wake of Galwan valley standoff between India and China.

The list that included the popular short video service TikTok among others were banned as the apps were deemed a threat to the sovereignty of India.

The ban on 59 apps came as a shocker to the Indian users, but it was the ban on TikTok that seemed to have shattered millions of the app users in the country.

TikTok, a Chinese video-sharing social networking service is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based internet technology company that founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming.

Not the one to let go, Indians assembled in large numbers on the Internet and reacted to the app ban with memes and hilarious takes. While gamers breathed a sigh of relief after they learnt that massively popular multiplayer game PUBG escaped the list.

PewDiePie, who has had a long love-hate banter relationship with Indians, especially for his subscriber war with T-Series last year, dedicated a "meme review" segment to India's ban on the Chinese apps in a recent video.

In a video titled 'Why is Dad Winning?' and uploaded on July 7, PewDiePie called the chopping of apps an "epic move".

"In meme news, India banned TikTok app. Yeah, India banned TikTok. Epic win, I'd say," the Swedish YouTuber quipped.

He then proceeded to browse through the memes on the Internet and came across a bunch of jokes posted by Indians.

"There's a lot of great memes regarding this event but my favourite is..," he said as he reviewed the memes from Bollywood movies Hera Pheri and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Not just that, he went on to read out loud the Hindi and Marathi text on those memes.

Before concluding his review, PewDiePie said that the Indian memes did crack him up and gave them a 10/10 meme rating.

(Scroll to 8:13)







The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) invoked its power under section 69A of the Indian Information Technology Act, 2000, which specifies "Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public".

The list of apps that have been banned also includes Helo, Likee, Cam Scanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call, Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.